MSI Summit E16 Flip laptop – Tech meets aesthetics

The MSI Summit E16 Flip offers premium power in a perfectly-designed 2-in-1 chassis, and is the perfect laptop for professionals.

It breaks the boundary between performance and portability, and cuts no corners to get there.

Flip form and aesthetics

Tech meets aesthetics in the MSI Summit E16 Flip, as it is designed with the 16:10 Golden Ratio to enable optimum performance.

Crafted with precision, the 16:10 Golden Ratio employs a mathematical approach to the design to achieve a balanced composition and a timeless shape.

This also provides the MSI Summit E16 Flip with more screen real estate to enhance productivity.

It features a magnificent 16-inch QHD+ touchscreen display and is equipped with the award-winning MSI Pen for an enhanced user experience.

Built for mobility, the MSI Summit E16 Flip packs exceptional performance into an uncompromising chassis, too, that is both ultrathin and ultralight. It is also extremely robust, as it meets military-grade standards for reliability and durability.

Additionally, the MSI Summit E16 Flip is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 360-degree hinge – so it can be flipped and bent to any angle to meet your needs.

Premium performance

The MSI Summit E16 Flip is powered by Intel’s latest Core i7 processors, which let you enjoy unstoppable productivity.

The CPU is then paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics or Nvidia’s second-generation RTX 30 Series GPUs to deliver ultimate performance.

An M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD and up to 32GB RAM are also on offer, allowing the laptop to easily handle the most demanding tasks for office workers or creators.

Additionally, the MSI Summit E16 Flip is equipped with fast-charge technology, has a battery life of up to 11 hours, and is kept cool thanks to MSI’s Dynamic Cooler Boost Technology.

Dynamic Cooler Boost Technology provides optimal thermal dissipation thanks to the centralized positioning of its dual fans.

These fans drastically increase airflow to provide superior temperature control, while simultaneously maintaining less than 35dB background noise.

This makes it the perfect cooling technology to ensure optimal performance out of the Summit E16 Flip’s powerful components so that you can perform all of your business or creative tasks easily.

To secure your privacy, MSI has incorporated triple webcam protection – including a webcam alert light, an on/off button, and a physical shutter switch.

Furthermore, the MSI Summit E16 is furnished with an accurate touchpad, and a backlit keyboard for working in any environment.

Click here to learn more about the MSI Summit E16 Flip.

The MSI Summit E16 Flip is available from Computer Mania for just R39,999.

Click here to purchase the MSI Summit E16 from Computer Mania

Specifications

Specifications and images of the Summit E16 Flip are shown below.