ESET Southern Africa honours local tech businesses with a R20,000 advertising giveaway

ESET Southern Africa is offering local, tech businesses the chance to win advertising worth over R20,000.

During the month of October, the cybersecurity company will be honouring and celebrating the role of local business by offering advertising space on MyBroadband and Bizcommunity to one small tech business that inspires through their positive impact.

ESET Southern Africa is a leading cybersecurity company helping South Africans enjoy safer technology.

Since 2003, ESET has proactively taken part in forming the tech industry landscape in the Southern African region.

Driven by their culture of diversity, top talent, mastery, and growth, ESET is giving back to the South African tech community and supporting local with R20,000 in advertising this Heritage Month.

“Diversity of thought, experience and mindset is core to our company values and how we like to develop relationships with like-minded and unique businesses and partners,” explained ESET Southern Africa’s CEO, Carey van Vlaanderen.

“The more we support and connect with each other, the more we’ll learn as individuals, companies and as a country. ”

“Together we should encourage and support innovation in our industry. This mindset of change-thinking in SMB’s is what we want to support, and in turn help us understand the needs and concerns of our customers,” she said.

Throughout Heritage Month and into October, small tech businesses will have the opportunity to take their brand to the next level.

All they need to do in order to stand a chance to win is enter here and share how their business is making a positive impact in South Africa.

“SMB’s have been the life blood of South Africa for many years,” explained van Vlaanderen. “South African’s resilience shows through entrepreneurship, but it is scary and hard to start and keep a company going,” she went on, recalling her own experience starting the company.

This giveaway was brought about to encourage small businesses within the tech space to keep trying and do good in the process.

Van Vlaanderen summed it up simply as the product of a core ambition: “We’re driven by a passion for doing the right thing.”

Click here to enter the ESET competition