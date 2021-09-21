Enhance your customer service with Euphoria and Zendesk

Euphoria Telecom has officially added Zendesk integration to its full-service VoIP, cloud-hosted business telephony platform. This enhances customer service capabilities for business using Zendesk’s CRM software platforms.

Customers are becoming more demanding, and excellent service is a competitive differentiator.

Some 96% of customers will leave a business because of bad service, according to a 2020 study. A further 62% will pay more for better service.

Euphoria Telecom is putting excellent customer relationships at the forefront of its offerings by adding Zendesk to its expanding range of third-party software enhancements.

Euphoria Telecom offers a VoIP, cloud-hosted PABX solution that caters to businesses of all sizes, with no long-term contracts and unprecedented control and efficiency.

It recently integrated Microsoft Teams to enable users to get critical features like call queues, reporting and analytics, and a selection of other remote communications features that the Euphoria platform provides – all while working in Teams.

It also integrated Freshworks’ digital ticketing solution Freshdesk earlier this year.

With Zendesk, Euphoria is enabling Zendesk customers to get the enhanced PABX functionality Euphoria offers, and to make calls within the Zendesk platform.

This means service and support teams have access to their phone, diallers and all relevant customer information in one place.

“This means agents can deliver a better, seamless and more efficient customer experience,” says Euphoria Telecom CEO John Woollam.

“Customers will also get enhanced call insights, reporting and functionality from the integration.”

Euphoria is continuing to integrate third-party offerings into its platform in a bid to make it easy for businesses to reach their customers – and be reached by them – wherever they are, whenever they need to, using the platforms that make the most sense for them.