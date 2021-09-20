Survival isn’t good enough

Which IT enables business to thrive?

Before the global pandemic there was record growth in the small and mid-sized business sector in South Africa but slowing local and global economies have rolled over this sector, making even survival a challenge.

What will it take to grow in this new normal? What can we learn from the business sectors that are thriving, such as ecommerce?

Technology plays a role

Top-performing small and mid-sized businesses understand that technology plays a key role in their success—ecommerce is thriving not only because its value offering has escalated, but because it has always invested in robust, resilient and flexible infrastructure.

For these businesses, IT spending is part of their growth and success plan, not a grudge purchase.

Failure is not an option

Ideally, IT should be neither seen nor heard—it should simply work. If you’re noticing it, it’s likely because it’s underperforming, or worse: not working.

There’s a potential loss of customer and market share when even an issue as simple as running out of server space results in system freezes, or loss of data, which can result in reputational damage.

The range of negative consequences, from simply annoying multiple customers (how many clicks on your frozen website before they go elsewhere?), to data loss from crashing servers and storage malfunction, is unacceptable.

As failures ripple across lines of business and out to customers, it’s clear that technology performance is key to businesses performance.

Our dependence on IT in the workplace stretches from finance to marketing and most small and mid-sized businesses are unable to function without their core IT systems.

These include a proliferation of essential apps for even small businesses—for phone systems, invoicing and accounting, security and virus protection, online payments, sales and marketing, project management and cloud storage.

This has brought about an unprecedented level of complexity to IT, as companies have migrated more of their systems to the cloud, according to HPE’s Matt Shore, HCI Business Development Manager, UKIMESA, who writes: “Over the past five years, we have seen the explosive growth of the public cloud.”

“Whether it’s Azure, AWS or GCP, companies have been lured by promises of agility, rapid deployment and an ever-growing library of capabilities and features.”

But the public cloud, for all its convenience, also has problems, says Shore, adding: “Many businesses see their cloud costs spiralling out of control, whether it’s because they aren’t using public cloud in the most cost-effective way or a sharp rise in rogue IT with people just signing up for services willy-nilly.

Perhaps that was a justifiable compromise a few years ago, when flexibility and agility were bigger business priorities.”

The focus now is on cost-effectiveness, and as the complexity of IT systems increases with the need to support remote working and more online services, so too does tedious firefighting by the IT department – who should be focusing on adding value to the business.

Can HCI give control back to you?

HCI, or hyperconverged infrastructure, combines server hardware and locally attached storage resources with intelligent software, to create flexible building blocks that replace legacy infrastructure consisting of separate servers, networks and storage arrays.

Many businesses choose to use HCI because they need IT that is simple for easy remote management of their virtual desktops, apps and data.

The promise of HCI is that its flexibility makes it cheaper, simpler and more efficient.

But HCI typically forces an unacceptable trade-off between performance and simplicity. Businesses often must choose between system reliability in terms of computing power and storage availability.

This is because HCI does not scale compute and storage needs separately. And it does not handle the need for dense computing power in many mission-critical apps and services.

This means too much downtime on the most critical parts of your business, for example, customer relationship management systems.

Doing business with the wrong IT wastes resources, isn’t cheaper and creates performance problems. This is why HPE has developed HPE HCI 2.0.

“As the complexity of IT systems increases, so does endless firefighting. It doesn’t have to be this way.”

There’s an intelligent solution: HCI 2.0 from HPE

The second generation of HCI, in the shape of HPE Nimble Storage dHCI with HPE InfoSight and HPE ProLiant, brings together the best of HCI and converged architectures on a flexible platform—with truly independent scaling of compute and storage.

Problems solved

This efficient and secure enterprise-level solution means less downtime because there are no bottlenecks in network traffic, and no lags in performance. HCI 2.0 solves these business problems:

Drives IT agility and accelerates time to market

Lowers cost by using time and skills more efficiently

Drives better total cost of ownership with no overprovisioning thanks to independent scaling and industry-leading data efficiency

Removes complexity in IT operations and provides greater stability

Eliminates firefighting with 99.9999% availability and low-latency performance

and low-latency performance Streamlines IT operations withInfoSight’s AI predictive analytics

Delivers HCI experience with no compromises or trade-offs

HPE HCI 2.0 is more powerful, more cost effective and fixes bad performance.