Satellite vs LTE for Retail

Retail checkout points, petrol station forecourts, general merchant trading points… these business scenarios require reliable connectivity to ensure continued operations.

Until recently, the go-to solution for these applications was LTE data access, thanks to its ease of installation and reliable connectivity. However, the time has now come to look again at the alternatives.

What has changed?

LTE data connectivity is rapidly losing its “silver bullet” status.

Today GSM network operators are facing multiple challenges, including GSM tower battery back-up system maintenance and dealing with spectrum demands and increased demand due to changing working patterns.

These issues are piling the pressure on network uptime and data bandwidth availability, making it more difficult to provide a primary business access service.

LTE access has always been a best-effort service – more recently, this has also been the market experience.

Yes, but what are the alternatives?

This is the standard response from network architects who remain convinced that the challenges of fibre roll-out and the cost and complexity of microwave links make LTE the only viable option.

Outdated preconceptions about the cost, speed and latency issues associated with satellite connectivity mean that this technology may not even be seriously considered.

Twoobii vs LTE – a fresh perspective

There are compelling reasons for network architects to consider satellite services – and these explain why we are implementing more and more business access solutions using the Twoobii service.

Reliable and available

Satellite is an “any time, everywhere” service. The Twoobii platform in particular provides 100% coverage over all of Africa, including the entirety of South Africa.

Network uptime is excellent since the service is independent of power interruptions, local tower damage or other terrestrial risk factors.

Application compliance

The latest generation of Smart Satellite services such as Twoobii feature advanced quality-of-service, IP integration and latency mitigation tools to ensure seamless operations via the Twoobii satellite link, including voice and video calling.

Lower cost

An actual cost evaluation for a specific retail customer project has shown that the Twoobii satellite service can save R1.3M over 24 months vs an LTE APN option.

The project in question was for 500 retail points, a total of 10TB in an APN configuration and the cost comparison included the data, communications equipment and on-site implementation.

Conclusions

Satellite constellation and technology innovations are transforming the business connectivity landscape. Smart Satellite services such as Twoobii offer extremely reliable business connectivity and swift implementation timescales at attractive price points.

Network architects would do well to start considering satellite connectivity as an option, and to begin by contacting the niche providers who specialise in contemporary versions of what is a tried and tested communications technology.

About TWOOBII managed by Q-KON

Twoobii is a high-throughput satellite connectivity service, powered by the latest Intelsat platforms and managed by leading satellite engineering enterprise, Q-KON.

Twoobii was established in 2018 and remains at the forefront of African satellite connectivity solutions.

Twoobii continues to pioneer advances in satellite business broadband technology as a standalone service or as a component of integrated network architecture solutions. For more information, click here: https://twoobii.com/

Q-KON is a first-tier provider of integrated access services, specialising in turnkey telecommunications solutions and value-added distribution, configuration, integration and installation services for Africa. To learn more about Q-KON’s product offering, visit https://www.qkon.com/