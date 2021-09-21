Huawei Nova Y60 – Feature-rich smartphone at an awesome price

The Huawei Nova Y60 is a feature-rich smartphone perfect for students, young professionals, and cost-conscious shoppers.

It offers a sleek body and boasts an impressive battery life that will last throughout the day – and is now available for only R3,099.

Additionally, buyers will receive a free Bluetooth headset valued at R699 with their purchase.

You will also get 50 days complimentary screen insurance, a free screen guard, and 50GB free Huawei Cloud storage for 12 months if you order your Huawei Nova Y60 now.

Style and camera

A standout feature of the Huawei Nova Y60 is its formidable triple AI camera array that adopts multi-frame noise reduction so you can capture bright and striking photos in any environment.

Use the depth camera to focus on a subject or get up close, the 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens for stunning landscapes, and the 13MP main camera to take in massive amounts of light to capture high-resolution photos.

The Huawei Nova Y60 also boasts an 8MP front-facing camera that features an AI beauty algorithm to capture you in the best light every time.

Additionally, AI technology automatically sorts your photos on the Nova Y60’s 64GB internal storage by tagging locations and times.

You can then view your photos on the Huawei Nova Y60’s HD+ display, which renders vibrant colours and delicate details to offer an excellent viewing experience.

The display is a sizeable 6.6-inches with an ultra-thin bezel that maximises your field-of-view to provide an immersive experience.

This is all housed within a stylish chassis that is available in Crush Green or Midnight Black.

Battery and specifications

The Nova Y60’s enormous 5,000mAh battery allows you to enjoy your favourite videos for up to 15 hours.

This large battery is optimised by Huawei’s power-saving AI algorithms, and offers an Ultra Power Saving mode to sustain long-lasting performance – even when your battery level is low.

With an octa-core processor and 4GB RAM, you can also be sure the Huawei Nova Y60 will efficiently deliver the performance you need at all times.



Specifications and images of the Huawei Nova Y60 are below.