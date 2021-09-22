POCO smartphones – Now available on Takealot at great prices

POCO smartphones have launched on Takealot and offer unprecedented value to South Africans.

These smartphones offer impressive performance at prices that will shake up the market – so get your hands on one today.

POCO M3

The POCO M3 provides spectacular features and performance at an affordable price.

The M3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor to run all your tasks smoothly, and comes with a 48MP triple-lens AI-powered camera array that will take amazing photos.

This smartphone offers 4GB RAM and comes in 64GB or 128GB storage options which are priced at R2,899 and R3,199 respectively.

You don’t have to worry about battery life, either, as the POCO M3 has a massive 6,000mAh battery that keeps it running all day.

A 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a 90.34% screen-to-body ratio then makes it easy to watch your favourite movies and shows, and use your favourite apps.

POCO M3 Pro 5G

Takealot is also selling the POCO M3 Pro 5G, which brings next-generation connectivity to more South Africans.

Its sensational R4,199 price tag makes the POCO M3 Pro 5G the cheapest 5G smartphone in the country – so if you want faster Internet, this is the smartphone for you.

The M3 Pro supports two 5G SIMs from different networks, too, so you can always be connected to lightning-fast 5G Internet.

Additionally, it boasts 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while its 6.5-inch FHD+ display supports up to a 90Hz refresh rates for a smooth user experience.

Like the M3, the Pro 5G boasts a triple-lens camera system that is headlined by an impressive 48MP primary lens.

POCO X3 Pro

Rounding off the line-up is the POCO X3 Pro, which offers flagship performance for just R5,399.

This smartphone uses Qualcomm’s best 4G processor and is supported by 256GB of storage and 8GB RAM for a truly premium experience.

This 8GB of RAM leverages improved UFS 3.1 memory technology to reduce your loading times in apps and games, while LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus dissipates heat to keep your X3 Pro running at peak performance levels.

Its 6.67-inch FHD+ display supports 120Hz refresh rates for the smoothest scrolling and gameplay, while a 240Hz touch sampling rate provide superior sensitivity control to take your gaming sessions to the next level.

The POCO X3 Pro then has a 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging to keep you running all day.

View the full range of POCO smartphones available at Takealot.

Specifications

View the specifications of these smartphones below.