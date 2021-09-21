Unfold your office from anywhere

When you’re on the go, you want to quickly tend to simple work tasks with a few taps on your smartphone. But sometimes, you need a larger workspace.

With a Samsung foldable mobile device, you get the best of both worlds.

The newly-launched Galaxy Z Fold3 5G gives new meaning to multitasking by consolidating your work suite onto a single foldable device.

Combining phone, tablet and PC functionality, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is a three-in-one powerhouse that fits in your pocket, allowing you to multiply your productivity in ways only a foldable can achieve.

When the device is folded shut, it’s a smartphone, and when it’s open, the 7.6-inch display gives users plenty of landscape to work in up to three windows, while navigating more precisely with an optional S Pen.

And when you need a full desktop computing experience, you can connect wirelessly to a monitor using Samsung DeX and pair a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.

Samsung worked together with Microsoft to make a foldable future, an incredibly productive one, including:

Microsoft Teams: When unfolded, users can see a presentation in full-screen detail and the faces of their co-workers on the Teams call underneath. Also, you can pull up the Whiteboard and draw what you are explaining on the board with an S Pen.

Microsoft Outlook: With Microsoft Outlook’s dual-pane mode for Galaxy devices, you can read a full email while previewing others on the side, just like on a desktop.

You can also open Excel, calculator and Spotify in tandem to listen to some music while reviewing business expenses

On Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, you can customise both your smartphone and tablet home screens based on which apps you use and when.

The outer screen’s customisation options are great for life on the go, with apps like Samsung Health and text messaging just a tap away.

And you can complete more in-depth work on the unfolded inner screen, taking full advantage of the Microsoft Office suite, calendar and other work-specific apps, arranged to your liking for quick access.

With a customised outer and inner screen, you get more than efficiency: you get the flexibility to work however you work best.

Foldables are making smartphones feel more like PCs, and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is especially user-friendly in that regard.

Use your finger or the optional S Pen to drag and drop, just like you would on a PC.

Drag and drop functionality helps you work faster as you add images to PowerPoint presentations, Word documents and more.

Want to insert a photo from your Gallery to an email? Or move text from a document into a presentation? Just drag and drop, no roundabouts required.

The new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is a multitasking machine, and with it, so are you.

Multiply your productivity with this powerful foldable that’s built for the new way we live and work today.