Buy Baby Soft and improve sanitation facilities in rural South African schools

South Africa has a major issue with a lack of sanitation facilities in underprivileged schools, and Baby Soft is working with the WaterAid to change this.

The Department of Water states that 3 million households do not have access to reliable drinking water, while 14.1 million people do not have access to safe sanitation.

Schools are affected significantly, too, as research shows that 80% of Limpopo schools are still using pit toilets.

A lack of clean water is another big problem in poorer communities, and this combined with limited access to good hygiene products means that children and their parents are at increased risk to water-borne diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea, and typhoid.

This has only been exacerbated by COVID-19, where more health issues have been imposed upon these communities.

Children are the future of our country and without clean water, decent toilets and good sanitation they won’t have the ability to thrive and fulfil their potential.

How Baby Soft is helping

The partnership between Baby Soft and WaterAid has already changed the lives of many South Africans since it began in 2018.

The initiative focuses on schools in the Limpopo region, and to date it has achieved the following:

Construction of 19 stand pipes and increased water storage capacities in 5 schools – reaching 1,200 pupils and 42 teachers.

Construction and rehabilitation of 4 toilet blocks in 4 schools – reaching 880 pupils.

Installation of 22 concrete hand-washing facilities across 5 schools – reaching 1,200 pupils.

These projects have made it easier for pupils and teachers to stay healthy and not miss as many days of school due to illness.

The programme has now been extended to benefit 10 schools, and with your help, it is expected that more than 8,500 pupils and teachers – and over 17,600 surrounding community members – will be helped over the next three years.

Get involved

Choose Baby Soft today and supports this vital work towards making clean water, decent toilets, and good hygiene normal for everyone, everywhere.

Baby Soft and WaterAid make it incredibly easy for you to help the 10 schools in need.

All you have to do is buy a Baby Soft marked 18s pack, and Baby Soft will donate R4 from each sale to building sanitation facilities in rural South African schools.

This small action will have a big impact on changing the lives of school children in South Africa.

Click here to learn more about WaterAid.