Toyota Connect now available to SME Fleet Owners

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) is pleased to announce that its pioneering connectivity hub Toyota Connect is now being extended to small and medium fleet owners.

Known as MyToyota Fleet Lite, the new platform allows SME owners with more than one vehicle – and up to 50 – to enjoy the benefits of our Connected car experience, which includes Wi-Fi.

It expands on the current offerings within the MyToyota and MyLexus apps available for B2C, providing a B2B solution as part of your ownership experience.

When Toyota Connect was launched in 2019, in collaboration with partners Altron and Vodacom Business, TSAM was the only manufacturer in South Africa to offer a mobile App that is fully integrated with manufacturer and dealer systems and was also the first organisation in the world to offer the convergence of Wi-Fi and connectivity features in one package across a 100% of Toyota and Lexus model ranges.

This forms part of an important drive to delivering additional value to all our customers by offering convenience beyond product as part of your ownership experience.

This allows you to book a service, book a test drive, get roadside assistance, get in-car Wi-Fi, access to logbook, monitor driver behavior and live location, as well as managing alerts at no additional cost.

We are proud to be able to now introduce these features to small businesses across South Africa.

MyToyota Fleet Lite is now available to SMEs as a web-based platform for those running Toyota and Lexus fleets free of charge.

This will enable fleet managers whose vehicles are already Toyota Connect equipped to access a myriad of convenience, connectivity, and safety benefits.

From the comfort of their offices, fleet managers are now able to activate Wi-Fi and top up in-car data as well as monitor driver behaviour among other things.

On all new vehicles, Toyota offers a complimentary 15gb of in car Wi-Fi data, valid for 12 months.

For example, alerts could be set for speeding, harsh braking, and cornering – enabling the fleet manager to be a proactive should there be any change in driver behaviour.

In addition, the ability to monitor one’s fleet has become a necessity as it allows the administrator the ability to ascertain if a vehicle is stationary or moving, check the battery health and whether it’s in a high-risk zone or not, and therefore helping to mitigate possible risks to both the fleet and vehicle occupants.

To sign up for this feature, fleet owners or their proxy are to visit their nearest Toyota dealership and will be added as ‘MyToyota Administrator’ for the companies they represent upon providing required documented proof that they are an official representative of the company and have authorisation to manage the fleet.

To recap, the standard benefits of Toyota Connect can be grouped into three main areas: Connectivity features, Convenience and Safety features.

From a Connected point of view, the big news is that every new Toyota and Lexus will come standard with in-car Wi-Fi – including 15GB free data (SA only) as a once-off upon activation. Thereafter, customers can top up using Toyota Connect or their banking Apps.

point of view, the big news is that every new Toyota and Lexus will come standard with in-car Wi-Fi – including 15GB free data (SA only) as a once-off upon activation. Thereafter, customers can top up using Toyota Connect or their banking Apps. When it comes to Convenience, Service Booking reminds customers when their vehicles are due for servicing, factoring in all the back-end elements when you book directly on the App. The Logbook facility automatically saves a digital log of your vehicle’s mileage and service history for tax-submission purposes, including auto-allocation for work and home, as well as business and personal trips. The GPS locator gives you peace of mind, enabling you to find your vehicle easily and get a view of your trips.

Service Booking reminds customers when their vehicles are due for servicing, factoring in all the back-end elements when you book directly on the App. The Logbook facility automatically saves a digital log of your vehicle’s mileage and service history for tax-submission purposes, including auto-allocation for work and home, as well as business and personal trips. The GPS locator gives you peace of mind, enabling you to find your vehicle easily and get a view of your trips. Under Safety , there is Roadside Assistance with impact detection – meaning that customers will have real-time support with AA-access for 24/7. The Battery Health Check reflects the real-time status of the customer vehicle’s battery health. The Driver Score feature encourages safer driving: customers can review their driver rating and keep track of their scores and overall driver behavior.

, there is Roadside Assistance with impact detection – meaning that customers will have real-time support with AA-access for 24/7. The Battery Health Check reflects the real-time status of the customer vehicle’s battery health. The Driver Score feature encourages safer driving: customers can review their driver rating and keep track of their scores and overall driver behavior. Toyota would like to acknowledge its partnership with global technology group Altron (through Netstar) and telecoms giant Vodacom in this project.

Click here to access the help guide for MyToyota Fleet Lite

Alternatively, you can contact our customer support centre on 080-013-9111.