New Huawei Nova 8i – Coming soon

Huawei South Africa is launching its exquisite new Nova 8i soon, which is great news for those in the market for a new phone.

The Huawei Nova 8i is a fashionable smartphone with an edgeless display, a 64MP camera, and impressive 66W fast-charging.

We find out more about this impressive phone, below.

Gorgeous display and stylish design

The Huawei Nova 8i offers excellent viewing and limitless fun with its amazing 6.67-inch FHD+ Edgeless Display.

Its super-narrow bezel, screen-to-body ratio of 94.7%, and wide colour gamut deliver a rich viewing experience, whether you are watching movies or browsing your photos.

Additionally, the Nova 8i’s display enhances your gaming experience with a 180Hz touch sampling rate to provide smooth entertainment and take your gaming to the next level.

Premium aesthetics in a chassis that is expertly crafted to deliver precision-engineered rounded edges for a superior grip and a smooth touch are additional standout elements of this phone.

It will then be available in a Moonlight Silver and Starry Black, with a metallic finish.

Multifunctional camera

The Huawei Nova 8i features an amazing quad-camera array with a variety of lenses to capture your best moments.

Use the 64MP lens to capture high-resolution images, the macro lens to snap close-ups, the Bokeh lens’s AI depth perception to highlight your subject, and the 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens for group shots and stunning landscapes.

The camera array also employs a noise-reducing algorithm which lets you capture shots at night in all their glory.

In terms of the 16MP front camera, Huawei’s advanced AI beauty algorithm preserves every detail while identifying and highlighting each face in the frame to capture everyone’s good side, every time.

Incredible performance and fast charging

The Huawei Nova 8i supports 66W Huawei SuperCharge, which has the ability to charge your smartphone in record time – from 0-60% in just 17 minutes and from 0-100% in only 38 minutes.

Its large 4,300mAh battery deploys AI power-saving technology, too, ensuring your Nova 8i will last throughout the day.

This battery powers an impressive set of hardware, with the Nova 8i featuring an octa-core Snapdragon processor and 8GB RAM to provide you with reliable and smooth performance regardless of the task you are trying to accomplish.

This is combined with an impressive 128GB of storage to store all your media and always leave you with operating space.

Huawei South Africa is launching the new Nova 8i soon – and you can find out more on 27 September.

Click here to find out more about the Huawei Nova 8i.