Save up to 30% on Hisense products from Takealot now

Hisense South Africa is running its biggest deal of the season, the HiSale promotion, across the next two days.

For the first time ever, every Hisense product on Takealot will be on sale, with savings of up to 30%.

HiSale deals will be available on TVs, smartphones, home appliances, audio products, and much more.

Hisense products on sale

If you are looking to upgrade your smartphone, the Hisense Infinity H50 is one of the many great deals in this promotion.

The Hisense Infinity H50 is a 128GB smartphone with a 64MP quad camera, 6GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

This incredible smartphone is marked down to only R5,999 – so don’t miss out on this offer.

Another special to look out for is on the Hisense 16kg top-loader washing machine, which is marked down from R7,199 to just R4,999.

With a large-capacity 16kg drum and a child lock, this machine is perfect for all your washing needs.

This washing machine also employs smart fuzzy logic technology to automatically ensure the correct amount of water is used per load, and to give you clean clothes with every wash.

These and other deals available on Takealot are highlighted below.

Click here to view all these great Hisense deals on Takealot.

Hisense Infinity H50 Smartphone – only R5,999

Hisense Top Loader Washing Machine – only R4,999