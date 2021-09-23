Webinar on Storage for Hybrid Cloud and Containers – Sign up now

ITgility is hosting three webinars in partnership with IBM on storage for Hybrid Cloud and containers, a cloud storage approach that pools both local and off-site resources to provide a unified data management solution for your business.

This approach helps organisations in their digital transformation processes by providing valuable insights into Hybrid Cloud storage systems and enabling businesses to seamlessly adopt container-enabled enterprise storage solutions.

Webinar details

ITgility is an IT infrastructure solutions company that uses its expertise and knowledge to provide unique and efficient business solutions.

It offers a specialised array of capabilities that enable innovative as well as secure solutions designed to reduce costs, maximise profits, and mitigate business risks.

This uniquely positions ITgility to provide insight into data storage management for hybrid clouds and containers, and as the adoption of these solutions grows, so does the need for businesses such as ITgility.

The full agenda for the first webinar can be viewed below.

13:00 – 13:10 – Welcome and Introduction

13:10 – 14:30 – Storage for Hybrid Cloud and Containers

FS for Hybrid Cloud and cloud use cases

Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud

FS and Virtualize for Containers

Flash Systems and Data Resiliency as part of Cyber Security

Spectrum Fusion – HCI and containers

14:30 – 14:35 – Question and Answer session

14:35 – 14:40 – Session closure

Sign up today to make sure your business is best equipped to manage its hybrid cloud data.

Click here to sign up for the first ITgility webinar now.

The first ITgility webinar will take place on 12 October 2021. Thereafter, there will also be webinars taking place on the following dates:

14 October 2021

19 October 2021

Stay tuned for more information regarding the webinars taking place on the 14 and 19 October 2021.