Awesome deal on Huawei routers from Telkom

Telkom is offering a great combo deal on two Huawei routers that will keep your home or business connected.

This deal is Telkom’s SmartBroadband 40GB Wireless package – and includes a ton of value:

Huawei AX3 Wi-Fi router

Portable Huawei B535-932 LTE router

40GB anytime data

40GB Night-Surfer data

This awesome deal is available for only R309 per month, with a once-off activation fee of R99.

Huawei Wi-Fi router

The Huawei AX3 Wi-Fi router offers a strong Wi-Fi hotspot connection that is perfect for homes and small businesses.

It delivers up to 3,000Mbps with Wi-Fi 6, which is three times faster than with Wi-Fi 5 routers, and connect multiple smartphones, laptops, and tablets at once.

This is thanks to a fourfold increase in device capacity – offering better support for multiple connections – along with 66% lower latency and an on-demand wake-up function which reduces power consumption by 30%.

Wi-Fi 6 also penetrates solid objects better than its predecessor, letting signals travel better through the walls in your home of office and eliminating dead spots.

Huawei LTE router

The portable Huawei B535-932 LTE router can be used at any location without requiring installation.

Its dual-core chipset, dual 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands, and two high-gain 4G antennas offer up to 300Mbps speeds over a stable connection with a strong coverage range.

Additionally, these two Huawei routers can be connected to each other to provide increased coverage within an area.

Get this great combo deal from Telkom for just R309 per month on contract today and keep your home or workplace connected.

Click here to find out more about this awesome deal from Telkom.