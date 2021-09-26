Most important place for South African ICT companies to publish their news

MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest technology publication and the most important platform for IT and telecoms companies to get their news published on.

MyBroadband reaches over 5 million South Africans through its website, social media channels, and newsletters each month.

What makes this audience unique is that a large percentage are ICT executives and IT decision-makers.

MyBroadband’s reach into the South African IT community is unmatched – it attracts over 1 million ICT CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and managers each month.

MyBroadband also has a far higher engagement rate on its articles than other IT publications.

Sponsored articles

Considering its extensive reach and influence, it is important for South African ICT companies to ensure their news is published on MyBroadband.

While MyBroadband’s editorial news team does not typically publish press releases, we have developed excellent marketing products to help companies get their news published on the site.

These products include sponsored articles – which give companies complete control over their articles, and include targeted LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter campaigns.

For more information about these marketing products, visit: MyBroadband Business.