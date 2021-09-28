Why you should upgrade your backup solution – Sign up for the webinar

Synology is running a valuable webinar focused on how business backup solutions need to be updated to meet modern challenges.

This webinar will take place on Wednesday, 6 October 2021 from 11:00 to 12:00 and is a must-watch event if you’re a senior IT professional, technology decisionmaker, CIO, or CTO.

Mike Chen, Senior Sales Manager at Synology, will be presenting the webinar and is excited to share his valuable insight into the data backup industry.

About the webinar

Data protection plays a key role in keeping companies functional, which is why it should be one of your IT department’s top priorities.

Synology’s webinar will provide you with valuable insight into how data protection can be implemented across a variety of different IT infrastructures.

This presentation will also walk you through several real-world cases to prove this point, as well as to show how businesses with different IT systems can develop strategies that are optimal for their unique needs.

Additionally, the webinar will explain how and why you should implement your backups with comprehensive functionality.

What you’ll learn

In the Synology webinar, you will learn how to build a well-structured backup strategy using Synology’s licence-free, integrated backup and recovery solutions.

The webinar will also show you how to leverage Synology solutions to protect your physical and virtual machines, as well as your Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace accounts.

Chen will then walk you through how proven best practices can be integrated into your backup strategy, paying particular focus to the capabilities that are important when preventing data loss during a disaster.

This is therefore a webinar you will definitely want to attend.

Click here to register for the Synology webinar.