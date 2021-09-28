Frogfoot expands with acquisition of Link Africa Western Cape FTTH network

Frogfoot, a licensed open-access infrastructure provider, has announced its acquisition of the Link Africa Western Cape FTTH network, which helps solidify the company’s position as one of the leading Fibre Network Operators in the country.

“We are very excited about the acquisition of the Link Africa network in the Western Cape.”

“In addition to growing our FTTH, FTTB, and FTTS customer base and footprint, this transaction also has some nostalgic value.”

“Some parts of the network we are acquiring today was built through a joint venture between Frogfoot and Link Africa and represents our entry into the FTTH market. What a journey it has been,” says Abraham van der Merwe, CEO at Frogfoot.

The acquisition increases the number of homes passed by Frogfoot to 312,000 and further cements its position as the third largest Fibre Network Operator in South Africa.

“Many thanks to Link Africa, the Internet Service Providers, and all of our loyal customers who have supported us through the years.”

“We know the road has not always been easy and are grateful for your support. We hope to continue playing a meaningful part in bringing affordable Internet to all South Africans,” says Van Der Merwe.

