Kyocera answers your Enterprise Content Management questions

Your business should consider an ECM solution, as it offers major benefits across many areas of your business.

This is according to Ian Dury, Business Support Manager of Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

“An ECM solution can increase profitability, streamline workflow and simplify regulatory compliance,” explains Dury.

“Companies can gain efficiency, increased productivity, and reduced overhead costs.”

Before implementing an ECM solution, as with most technologies, it is important you understand what an ECM solution is and why it can benefit your business.

This is why Dury has answered ten of the most common questions he encounters from businesses that are considering an ECM solution.

1. Why do I need an ECM (Content Services) solution?

Many organisations face significant challenges when it comes to storing, managing and accessing company information and content.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has only accentuated the value of instant, digital access to information. ECM can solve these challenges.

ECM refers to the tools, technology and processes that enable organisations to digitally manage all their content, centrally and securely.

This eliminates information silos and provides employees with timeous access to relevant information, while still offering individual business units the flexibility to react quickly to changing conditions.

Organisations across a variety of industries are reaping the considerable benefits of ECM, including enhanced operational efficiencies, decreased cost of compliance and improved customer service.

The significant impact on a company’s bottom line comes from automating the back-office processes that keep staff from focusing on customer-facing opportunities.

2. What benefits will ECM (Content Services) offer my business?

Organisations are much more productive when they minimise paper clutter, as well as the waste and high costs of paper documents involved in their business processes.

An ECM solution can work to streamline document workflows in the following ways:

Eliminates the need to manually input data

Stores and tags all documents in a central location, avoiding needless duplication

Has a simple yet powerful search function, so users can quickly find the information they need

Digitises and automates businesses processes, optimising workflows and eliminating double-handling and physical transport requirements

Manages millions of documents and retrieves the right one in seconds

Shares documents with colleagues while protecting confidential information

Instantly emails files

Provides access to documents, while traveling

Protects documents from damage during fires, floods and other disasters

3. How do you justify the return on investment of an ECM (Content Services) Solution?

By implementing an ECM solution, companies gain a shortcut to greater profitability without the complications and costs of other approaches.

Identifying clear workflows, enables organisations to reap the rewards of ECM (Content Services).

These technologies allow companies to automate workflows, leaving the most laborious, time-consuming and monotonous tasks to be carried out almost instantaneously and automatically, while enabling employees to better apply their time to more profitable activities.

The benefits of ECM (Content Services) include:

Improved workflow and productivity

Minimised paper, office supplies, storage space and fees

Secure storage, backup and transmission of content

Regulatory compliance

Secure access via multiple devices, including mobile

Remote employee access

Increased access to current and correct resources

User-specific clearance preferences

Vertical-industry specific software

Centrally stored data is integrated with other crucial systems

4. Will everyone in my organisation have to use ECM (Content Services)?

ECM (Content Services) is made up of various components that all work together holistically to improve the way your organisation manages content.

It will affect the way documents are managed right across your organisation, so it will change the way people work.

If your organisation is new to ECM or slow to adapt to new technologies, tools, and processes, it may be a challenge to get buy-in across the company.

Doing so, however, is critical. That’s why, before you start to look for an ECM solution, you should understand what this involves.

Making the switch from manual to automated processes requires a significant change in employee behaviour, brought about through appropriate investments in training, adoption marketing and change management.

Some of the engaging tools companies can use to smooth the transition include:

Classroom training, tailored to the needs of different classes of users

Online instructional videos

Interactive online learning

User group meetings

5. How do you find the right ECM (Content Services) for your business?

ECM enables your organisation to become smarter and more efficient than your competitors.

Instead of thinking of ECM as just a document storage solution that makes searching and finding them quick and easy, think of it as a way to manage documents throughout their entire workflow cycle – from creation to disposal.

Here are some questions to consider before making a decision on the right solution for your business:

What are your organisation’s needs?

Is the ECM solution aligned with your company’s objectives?

What ECM solutions are similar businesses using?

Is it easy to use?

Is it easy to integrate with your existing systems and applications?

Is the ECM solution flexible enough for any future changes?

Is it cloud-based?

Can staff easily access files and documents when working remotely?

Is the solution secure?

Does the solution fulfil the necessary regulatory requirements?

Will the ECM provider offer specialised training and support during and after the implementation?

6. Where do you start with an ECM (Content Services) solution?

It is advisable to start with a smaller and simpler process. Dip your toe in the water, so to speak.

It is highly probable that an existing packaged solution for this process exists. Implement it with your solutions provider and then evaluate the efficiencies and productivity that this one process has brought to your organisation.

From there, you will having learnings and insights into the process to enable you to automate and create workflows for more complex processes.

Additionally,the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the importance of having access to business-critical information regardless of location, whether that is in the office or working remotely.

Organisations can then take advantage of dynamic ECM solutions to solve a variety of content management challenges.

Eliminating obstacles will reduce manual processes, minimise content errors, automate access classification, and provide additional benefits to organisations to allow them to focus their time and resources on high priority areas.

7. What can you expect from an ECM (Content Services) roll-out?

To use ECM effectively, you first need to understand how the solution works.

ECM solutions help businesses capture, store, manage, edit, route, retrieve and share electronic content in a fast and secure manner.

They simplify the entry and search functions of an organisation’s digital archive to provide users with easy access to an organised content library, from any device.

By centralising content and data, businesses can run smoothly and efficiently regardless of where employees are working from.

An effective ECM solution will combine software, hardware, and support services in a comprehensive, end-to-end approach to provide businesses with a powerful, scalable solution tailored to their specific requirements.

The right managed services provider will work with your business to create a customisable ECM strategy.

8. Is ECM (Content Services) a one-size-fits-all type of solution, or can it be customised to my requirements?

Each solution can be customised according to the customer’s needs.

The ECM solution provider will provide your business with trained document management specialists to create a customised ECM strategy to solve your specific document challenges.

9. Does the development take long to perform?

This depends on the requirements of the customer. If you need an end-to-end solution – including integration, and highly complex routing rules and database queries – the development may take longer to implement.

Alternatively, if you just want to take a simple, paper-based process and make it digital, the implementation will be much shorter.

Your ECM consultant will provide guidance, but it’s still important to understand the process to ensure a smooth transition.

Ask your ECM solution provider for guidance and more information on the duration of the project, based on the areas you have identified for improvement and the expected benefits.

The process of implementing an ECM project can be challenging, but the rewards are well worth the effort.

10. Is ECM (Content Services) implementation an expensive exercise?

Cost is related to development time required. The bigger the requirement, the greater the scope, and the higher the cost.

Vendors will all have different cost and quoting structures, making it difficult to compare products directly.

There are initial set-up costs, ongoing charges, sometimes a per-user charge, technical support fees and update charges.

Some may be all-in-one pricing models, while others are modular in their pricing, which can make it challenging to compare.

Basic business critical functions include:

Installation costs

Annual/ongoing license fees for X number of users

Annual support packages

