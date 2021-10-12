Build a great custom telephony solution with ShareTech SA

ShareTech SA offers superior custom telephone management systems to South African businesses.

These solutions not only provide greater flexibility thanks to their month-to-month billing structure, they save you money through lower call charges.

Why choose ShareTech SA

ShareTech SA began as a mainstream PABX provider in 2010 and, through its great services, evolved into a Tier 1 telecoms operator in 2017.

This development process has seen ShareTech SA build advanced internal infrastructures, processes, and procedures that enable simpler workflows and, by extension, superior customer service.

ShareTech SA is unique in the market because it can build custom systems that suit your specific needs – whether you are a small business or a multi-national corporation.

This is thanks to ShareTech SA’s vast range of tools and services that can be packaged in many different ways.

You also benefit from the rare opportunity of getting your entire order fulfilled from start to finish by a single company that provides, services, and maintains the necessary hardware on your behalf.

Putting the power in your hands

ShareTech SA is dedicated to working with you to tailor the right solution for your needs, as opposed to competitors who often try to sell you unnecessary extra products and services.

Its trained consultants are dedicated to guiding you through the process and giving you a greater understanding of what each service does and how it could help your organisation. This puts the decision in your hands while also reducing the stress and pressure of trying to make uneducated guesses.

Additionally, ShareTech SA reduces the magnitude of the decisions you have to make by offering a month-to-month billing structure – with no multi-year contracts to worry about.

Another unique selling point of ShareTech SA’s telephony solutions is that you get access to MTN, Vodacom, Telkom, and Cell C’s networks on a single SIM card.

This provides the best available connectivity – no matter where you’re working from.

These telecommunications products and solutions are available for business and home users.

Introducing ShareTech SA’s ecommerce store

The good news does not stop there: ShareTech SA is delighted to be running a new and exciting ecommerce store that is full of great products.

Categories that will be available include:

Security

Office Copiers

Phone Devices

Broadband Devices

Consumer Electronics

Office Supplies

Gaming Accessories

These products are hand-picked to be of top quality and are available at amazing prices.

ShareTech also offers broadband solutions and copier rentals, making it a one-stop-shop for your business’s technology needs.

Social Media:

Click here to view the products available from ShareTech SA.