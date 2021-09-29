PMT brings educational hope for the future with The Family Africa EaziTeach Programme

Pattern Matched Technologies (PMT) continues to strengthen its partnership and collaboration with The Family Africa organisation that is bringing aspiration for the future with the EaziTeach programme.

How is The EaziTeach Programme Bringing Real Hope for the Future?

The Family Africa team has launched the EaziTeach programme to more than 60 creches so far.

The EaziTeach programme enables teachers at ECD (Early Childhood Development) centres to use their android phones to connect to Smart TVs, sharing access to thousands of educational resources, reading schemes and numeracy activities.

ECD centres play an important role in the start of a child’s education and are essential to bridge equity gaps and overcome poverty as well as unlocking a child’s full potential.

The EaziTeach programme was charted by PMT CEO, Markus Schorn, “It is often difficult for corporates to know how to contribute to the most vulnerable parts of society, and specifically children and the incredible potential each child represents in the future of the nation.”

“Family Africa immediately saw what the opportunity was, and with a great deal of care and commitment, started to roll the programme out.”

“The joy of just seeing the young faces, the smiles, the enquiring engagements, even the fun of interaction with a media channel, is deeply gratifying, and I thank Family Africa with great humility for their 20 year’s effort to bring light, joy and learning to those where many other parts of society have abandoned them.”

The Family Africa team says, “We are seeing real progress with children learning to read, speaking English and a range of other literacy and numeracy skills.”

“It is just the beginning, but we will keep moving forward to make our dream a reality for thousands of preschool children getting the best education possible despite the poverty and poor conditions.”

There are various opportunities for Corporate or individuals to get involved:

PMT is in the process to partner with AWS and their Amazon Future Engineer programme to partner with the EaziTeach Solution for kids under 18 for in-demand certification to equip students with the means for a future in the digital age.

About PMT

Pattern Matched Technologies (PMT) was founded over 15 years ago, with the focus on delivering innovation and low cost, across multiple industry types, but with a keen focus on the intersection between the mobile and financial sectors.

PMT has been the first to market with many key products which enable corporate and consumer solutions at scale.

PMT is an award-winning software developer, well known for its key innovations in mobile banking, remittance wallets and debit cards, value-added-services delivery and mobile banking security solutions.

The most recent pioneering product Obsidian enables the corporate to provide their consumer with zero cost mobile data solutions, and this enables consumers to access their services without paying for the data.

PMT is also passionate about human upliftment, and therefore PMT chose to champion The Family Africa and their incredible work.