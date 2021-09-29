F-Secure Elements all-in-one Cyber Security

F-Secure Elements is a cloud platform that delivers everything from Vulnerability Management and Collaboration Protection to Endpoint Protection, and Detection and Response.

These are the four aspects that organisations need to cover the whole security value chain.

Using F-Secure Elements allows all of these threat aspects to be made clearly visible and easily managed from a single security console.

Elements also provides the clarity, flexibility, and technology that you will need to adapt to changing threats and business needs.

It is also easy to manage in-house with a flexible usage-based SaaS option.

The F-Secure Elements solution provides a unified endpoint protection solution across devices, clouds, and servers for MS Windows, Apple Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS systems.

The threat vectors it protects against include:

Malware

Ransomware

Phishing

Email compromises

Zero-day exploits

Brand and Domain infringements

Advanced Persistent threats

Cyber breaches can cause a disruption from days to weeks, resulting in massive financial losses.

A holistic approach to cyber security means that you’re fully covered with less risk of being breached and the ability to become more resilient against cyber-attacks going forward.

F-Secure Elements puts everything you need into a single pane of glass, including asset prioritisation, vulnerability identification, patch management, incident detection and more, for complete visibility.

Unified cyber security also means easier licensing, fewer security management tasks and higher productivity – all while boosting your organisation’s cyber security posture for higher efficiency.

It also gathers and analyses all data across solutions in real-time, which means that when an issue is detected in one area, responses are automatically triggered in all the solutions of data sharing.

Software updates are also handled automatically without the need of additional server investments, thus allowing you the highest protection level with the lowest update costs for efficient cloud-native management.

82% of companies would like an all-in-one solution and the average time to identify a breach is 220 days.

In addition to the usage-based SaaS option, F-Secure Elements can also be bought as a fully managed subscription service from one of our certified partners.

The all-inclusive subscription model allows you to buy the solutions tailored towards your specific needs.

With flexible licensing options, F-Secure Elements is designed to grow with you at less cost and with greater simplicity.

F-Secure Elements Solutions:

Elements Endpoint Protection

Most breaches start with the endpoint, so keeping them protected is key.

With the world-wide shift to working remotely, this is more challenging than ever.

With things like advanced anti-malware and patch management, Endpoint Protection keeps your endpoints protected, wherever they may be.

Click here to read more

Elements Endpoint Detection and Response

If you can’t see it, you can’t stop it.

To detect and respond to increasingly sophisticated and targeted attacks, you need to see what’s going on in your IT environment.

Endpoint Detection and Response gives you the visibility you need, alerts you when something’s wrong, and guides your responses with the most sophisticated analytics and machine learning technologies to shield your organisation against advanced cyber threats and breaches.

Click here to read more

Elements Vulnerability Management

If there’s a way in, attackers will likely find it.

Vulnerability Management scans your own network and the deep web to sniff out vulnerabilities and alert you to them immediately.

Cloud-based and highly automated, Vulnerability Management frees up time to focus on core business tasks.

Click here to read more

Elements For Microsoft 365

Almost all malware is delivered through email.

People are always going to click on the wrong things, but with F-Secure Elements for Microsoft 365, your organisation is protected from even the most advanced email threats.

Click here to read more