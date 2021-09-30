Eaton 3S Mini – a compact and versatile DC UPS designed to keep your devices connected

Intelligent power management company Eaton’s 3S Mini, an affordable and compact DC Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) that keeps critical connected equipment up and running in the event of a mains power outage, is now available in South Africa.

Whether you work from home or use a smart home or security system that you rely on, the 3S Mini is designed to keep you connected at all times.

With a choice of four output voltages, including 9 V, 12 V, 15 V and 19 V and four DC barrel connectors to suit a wide range of devices, it can be easily adapted to your requirements.

As the smallest member of Eaton’s new residential UPS family, the 3S Mini delivers on style as well as practicality.

With a sleek, high-tech design that blends in well with any interior, it runs silently, requires no extra wires and needs very little space to install.

In fact, installation is as simple as plugging it into your device, replacing its power supply. The 3S Mini is set at 12 V as standard, which will fit most residential equipment, but it can be changed if another output voltage is required.

The voltage you choose will be shown by illuminating one of the four LED lights on the side.

In the event of a power outage, the 36 Watts 3S Mini will jump into action to ensure your devices stay connected.

It can keep an IP camera running up to five hours, a set-top box up to four hours and a basic internet gateway for 80 minutes.

Cold start functionality allows it to double up as a convenient portable power source with a dual 2,200 mAh battery capacity.

When used in this way, the 3S Mini’s LEDs double up as a power indicator to show the remaining power available.

