New Hisense 2021 ULED TV range – Available now

The new 2021 range of Hisense LED and ULED TVs is now available, with Classic, Premium, and Elite units on offer in South Africa.

Hisense 2021 TVs are available in sizes ranging from 55-inches to 85-inches, and offer an immersive viewing experience thanks to their use of Full Array Local Dimming.

This feature boosts image contrast by controlling and managing each zone of the TV’s backlight.

The Premium and Elite TVs also include a Pro version of the dimming technology that offers even better contrast features to boost your viewing experience – complemented by Quantum Dot technology to provide over one billion shades of colours.

Voice control with an integrated mic button on the remote – letting you easily search for your favourite content – is yet another great feature on the 2021 range.

More information about Hisense’s Premium, Elite, and Classic ULED TVs is available below.

Hisense’s U8G Premium LED TVs are available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 85-inch models.

These TVs are equipped with a game mode that offers low latency and reduces input lag to as little as 10 milliseconds – the lowest input lag for any 120Hz 10-bit HDR 4K TV.

The U8G redefines the realism a TV can offer thanks to its peak brightness of 1000-nits that creates dazzling images with phenomenal HDR effects.

The Elite U7G ULED TVs are available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models.

They offer an extremely fast response time of only 8 milliseconds, for a superior viewing experience.

The U7G TVs also feature VIDAA U5.0 to provide easy Internet access that is both fast and direct, allowing you to access your library of apps and seamlessly stream your favourite content.

Hisense’s U6G Classic TVs are available in 55-inch and 65-inch models.

They come with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR, which is inspired by cinema technology and delivers more colours than ever before.

With Dolby Vision HDR, highlights are up to 40-times brighter and make you forget that you are even looking at a screen.

