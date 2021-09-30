4 Reasons Poly Audio and Video solutions deliver a better Microsoft Teams experience

Poly creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best Microsoft Teams meeting – anywhere, anytime, every time.

Don’t settle for subpar meetings. Professional calls require professional devices, so pairing your Microsoft Teams meetings with Poly devices is a smart choice.

Want to know the reason only Poly provides a true end-to-end portfolio of Teams-certified solutions backed by over 15 years of innovation with Microsoft? We’ll give you 4:

1 One-Stop Shop

The broadest portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified headsets, speakerphones, business phones, and video solutions for every workspace.

Devices matched to the unique workstyles of every office, hybrid, mobile, and remote worker.

Seamless connection of Microsoft Teams to legacy and standards-based video conferencing via RealConnect.

Professional, managed and support services from one vendor.

2 Consistent Pro-Grade User Experience

Professional meeting solutions that promote equal participation between those who are in the room and those who aren’t.

Smart devices certified for Microsoft Teams with one-touch access to join meetings and chat like a pro.

Built-in Poly innovation including ANC, NoiseBlockAI, and Acoustic Fence technology creates quiet meetings in even the loudest settings.

Speaker tracking provides the freedom to move around the room naturally.

3 Complementary Insights and Management

Poly Lens software makes it easy for IT administrators to manage devices and software, ensuring the best ROI.

Poly Lens Desktop is a powerful app that lets you customize their personal devices, and adjust settings, while keeping them focused and energized with wellness reminders.

4 Worldwide Services and Support

Local support around the globe for the service you need at any time of day.

Poly+ unlocks premium insights and management tools with immediate access to Poly experts, and advanced hardware replacement with pre-paid next-day shipping.

A suite of Poly professional services designed specifically for Microsoft Teams.

A turnkey solution that drives interoperability of Microsoft Teams via an end-to-end, global, single-source managed service.

Get a better Microsoft Teams meeting experience across all your workspaces, backed by the power of Poly’s pro-grade audio and video solutions and services.

99% of the Fortune 500 use Poly devices— are you ready to join them?

Kathea is your number one choice when it comes to supplying your business with voice, audio visual, video conferencing and workspace management products, solutions, and services.

We understand just how important it is for the modern-day worker to have the right technology that enables them to collaborate, concentrate and be comfortable all day long – all at an affordable price.

We’re here to help, so contact us today for more professional solutions that will take your Microsoft Teams environment to the next level.