EcoFlow – The perfect power solutions for summer in South Africa

Summer is on its way, which makes it a great time to enjoy the South African outdoors – and whether you’re camping, caravanning, or even attending a festival, it’s important you have the right equipment for the best possible experience.

EcoFlow’s range of portable power stations are ideal for keeping your appliances and devices powered from anywhere and at any time, and are the perfect partner for a South African summer.

These devices all offer heaps of power and leverage EcoFlow’s ground-breaking X-Stream charging technology, which is the fastest of its kind in the industry.

X-Stream can charge your power station from 0-80% in just one hour using either your car’s battery or through solar panels – offering increased versatility and longevity.

We take a look at EcoFlow’s range of products below.

EcoFlow River

EcoFlow’s River is designed for the outdoors and makes it easy to take power with you anywhere.

The EcoFlow River boasts a streamlined form-factor that weighs just 5kg and is only slightly larger than a toaster, while the River Max and River Pro are also incredibly portable – whether you’re hiking or driving.

Both the River Max and River Pro offer increased flexibility, as the Max has a removable battery, while the Pro offers expandable capacity.

The capacity of these power stations is as follows:

EcoFlow River – 288Wh

288Wh EcoFlow River Max – 576Wh

576Wh EcoFlow River Pro – 720Wh, expandable up to 1,440Wh

EcoFlow’s River series power stations can all power devices that use up to 1,800W, thanks to EcoFlow’s innovative X-Boost technology which needs to be turned on via the EcoFlow App.

EcoFlow Delta

If you’re in the market for the best portable power station around, EcoFlow’s Delta power station is the gold standard.

It offers a sensational 1,260Wh battery capacity, can power 11 devices at the same time, and is compatible with a wide range of sockets.

Best of all, it can be charged from 0-80% in just one hour, and uses either solar or car charging as its source.

EcoFlow Solar Panels

EcoFlow’s solar panels make it easy to charge your EcoFlow River series or Delta power station from anywhere, and are the ideal power source this summer.

They can be folded up without being damaged and come in a kickstand case that makes it easy to set them up and pack them away quickly.

EcoFlow solar panels are water and dust resistant, too, meaning you can take them on any type of trip and not worry about their durability.

Get your EcoFlow power solution today

If you need a reliable and effective power source for your trips this summer, EcoFlow offers a great solution for every situation.

Whether you need ultimate portability with the EcoFlow River, or extreme power with the EcoFlow Delta – get an EcoFlow power station today.

