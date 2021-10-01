Get up to a R1 000 coupon when pre-ordering Apple’s newest range on Takealot

Takealot launches their new Apple pre-order special today.

The first 250 pre-order customers have various coupon offers to choose from when pre-ordering Apple’s new product range online:

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini deliver breakthrough camera innovations, with a powerhouse chip and impressive battery life.

Both devices feature a sleek and durable design, an advanced new dual-camera system for improved photos and videos in low light, and features a new Cinematic mode.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max now has the most advanced pro camera system ever available on any iPhone.

It also includes a Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, a massive leap in battery life, the A15 Bionic (the fastest chip in a smartphone) and an advanced 5G experience.

The iPad mini, with breakthrough performance in a stunning new design, features an 8.3-inch all-screen design, the A15 Bionic chip, USB-C support, Center Stage (which pans the camera as users move around for more engaging video calls), and 5G speeds.

The 10.2-inch iPad provides even more performance and advanced features, including A13 Bionic, Center Stage, True Tone, and now starts with double the storage – all at incredible value.