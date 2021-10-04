BlacqMarket classifieds – Advanced security against online scams

Online integrated trade portal BlacqMarket is launching its advanced classifieds platform that guarantees protection against online scams and offers a 100% money-back guarantee to its users.

The portal, which has been going through a soft launch, utilises blockchain-based escrow technology called BlacqPaye to protect both the buyer and the seller against all types of scams.

BlacqMarket CEO Tim Hogins said the portal aims to be the platform of choice for entrepreneurs in the formal and informal economy, and is for anyone who is selling something – from a garage sale to unwanted goods.

“What we offer is protection coupled with peace of mind,” says Hogins.

“If you want to buy any product, or pay a deposit on an apartment that is advertised on our platform, you can do it with our BlacqPaye system that offers 100% protection.”

“The advertiser or the seller will be notified of your deposit but cannot access your money until you are happy or you have seen what you purchased.”

Protecting South Africans against scams

BlacqMarket was built to restore South Africa’s faith in online shopping with classifieds being the focal point due scams being prevalent especially in the motor vehicle category.

South Africa has become a hotbed for online scams that leave consumers poorer and emotionally drained.

Criminals are getting smarter, and even though businesses have taken efforts to curb this behaviour, it is still a challenge that seemed to have no end in sight.

BlacqMarket solves the problem with its world-first escrow facility, BlacqPaye, that is managed and controlled by blockchain technology without any human intervention – unlike conventional escrow systems.

All advertisers and sellers are therefore recommended to use BlacqPaye for 100% protection.

BlacqMarket even offers a 100% money-back guarantee to anyone who gets scammed while using it – making it the best payment option when using BlacqMarket.

How it works

Using BlacqMarket is very simple.

A seller advertises a product or service on BlacqMarket like any normal classifieds platform.

The buyer then purchases the product by paying the money into an escrow account where the seller can see it, but cannot access it.

This means that the advertiser cannot simply access the money and run away with it; they must first wait until the buyer receives their goods, or until the service has been rendered.

Protection is offered to the seller too – if the service or product meets the agreed upon requirements, the buyer cannot cancel the transaction, nor access / reversethe funds in the escrow account.

The escrow functionality also lets the seller produce or source upon demand instead of carrying dead stock.

The entire process happens in a split second and the money also immediately available once the transaction is completed.

BlacqMarket even offers free delivery of purchases under 5 kg through its courier partner, PostNet.

“Our message to classified customers is easy. If you want to make sure you never get scammed online, always insist on BlacqMarket,” concludes Hogins.

Click here to join BlacqMarket.