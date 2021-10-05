New Hisense 4K Laser TV – Pre-order now and get a free soundbar

Hisense is launching its new 100-inch 4K Laser TV in South Africa, and if you pre-order it now for just R79,999 you will get a soundbar worth R5,000 for free.

This offer is valid until 15 October 2021 and is the best way to buy this amazing laser TV.

Hisense L9G 4K Laser TV

From just a few centimetres away from your display, the L9G casts a sensational 4K, 100-inch picture that gives you a cinema experience that is clear and vivid.

A key contributor is the improved colour spectrum of the L9G, which has been enhanced to be far more accurate and natural than before – opening a new window into reality.

This is powered by the use of pure red, green, and blue lasers, which work together to offer over a billion colours.

The 100-inch L9G also projects to 3000 lumens, meaning you get bolder colours, deep blacks, and breathtaking highlights.

It supports the HDR 10 dynamic range technology, too, and has a 25,000-hour lifespan to give you years of amazing viewing.

Hisense’s VIDAA U operating system then makes your user experience a breeze thanks to a combination of an intuitive interface and smart and customisable features.

VIDAA U also supports all the video on demand services you could hope for, including Netflix, YouTube, DStv Now, and Showmax.

Hisense HS312 soundbar

When you pre-order the Hisense 100-inch L9G 4K Laser TV, you will get the HS312 soundbar at no extra cost.

The HS312 offers 300W of powerful sound that will fill your entire room with rich audio.

This impressive sound is driven by Dolby Atmos technology, which provides a cinematic experience by making individual sounds come from different directions – filling your room with impressive clarity, richness, detail, and depth.

Dolby Digital complements this with market-leading audio compression that optimises all sounds for a comprehensive, 360-degree experience.

The Hisense HS312 soundbar supports important technologies like USB, Bluetooth, MP6, and WMA, too, making it an incredibly versatile device that can be used as the primary audio output in almost any situation.

You can only get the HS312 soundbar for free if you pre-order the Hisense L9G 4K Laser TV before 15 October 2021 – so don’t delay.