Boost PC performance with the new Crucial MX500 4TB SSD

Crucial’s new award-winning MX500 4TB SSD is now available in South Africa.

The Crucial MX500 is a high-capacity internal SSD that sports a 2.5-inch form factor – and gives you massive storage and excellent speeds through a SATA connection.

We take a look at what this drive has to offer, below.

Improved performance

The Crucial MX500 4TB SSD is perfect for slow systems that need to be upgraded.

It offers premium quality, speed, and security – as it is manufactured with Micron’s innovative technologies – and allows users to start their PC in seconds.

Users will also boost their daily operations with its Dynamic Write Acceleration Technology, which is over 13-times faster than traditional hard-disk drives and generates swift transfer speeds.

Additionally, next-generation Micron 3D triple-level-cell (TLC) NAND memory-controllers offer impressive power-saving for your PC without compromising performance, and integrated power loss immunity protects your data in the event of an unexpected power loss.

The Crucial MX500 4TB SSD also features data defence support to protect your data from corruption.

More durable

Speed is not the only asset of the Crucial MX500 4TB SSD – it is much more durable than a traditional hard-disk drive due to the lack of moving parts.

It is also extremely easy to install, thanks to Crucial’s step-by-step SSD installation guide and its support for a 7mm and 9.5mm form factor with an included adapter.

Furthermore, if you are replacing an old drive, Crucial has included Micron’s Acronis True Image cloning software to make your data transfer process as smooth as possible.

Become a Crucial reseller with Syntech

If you are a technology reseller, a high-capacity 4TB SSD like the Crucial MX500 is essential to have on your shelves.

Crucial is an industry expert in the storage and memory sector, and is a globally recognised brand of Micron Technology – a leading memory and flash storage manufacturer.

This established track record allows Crucial to back the reliability of the MX500 with confidence, and it offers a 5-year warranty on this SSD.

Syntech is the local supplier of Crucial products and works closely with key resellers – incorporating products, services, and technical support to add value to local market and meet market demands.

The full specifications of the Crucial MX500 4TB SSD are below: