What’s Next – In conversation with Axiz Aruba’s Traci Maynard

Traci Maynard is the Executive Edge Consumer Software, Hardware, and HPE Business Unit Manager at Axiz Aruba.

She has a track record of maximising revenue growth and offering the best possible customer service.

As part of the senior leadership team, Maynard is responsible for Axiz’s HPE business unit as well as the distributor’s Microsoft and Lenovo portfolios.

In this interview, Maynard discusses Aruba Instant-On access points, which are popular products on offer through Axiz.

Maynard talks about how the Aruba Instant-On product offering caters to small businesses such as tech start-ups, boutique clothing stores, and gourmet cafes.

She explains how easy it is to setup and use Aruba Instant-On access points, and how flexible and affordable they are.

Maynard details the key features of Aruba Instant-On, which include consistent and fast connectivity, business-grade technology, and better video conferencing due to app prioritisation.

She then lays out three main benefits to becoming an Axiz partner, one of which is becoming an Aruba-certified reseller.

The full discussion with Axiz executive Traci Maynard is embedded below, as well as a form to get in touch with Axiz Aruba.