Amazing free benefits for Vodacom RED customers

Vodacom is revamping its RED product line-up to offer the latest technology and tons of data and minutes at the best prices.

But that’s not all – Vodacom has also partnered with many top South African companies to offer major bonuses to RED clients.

RED data share and Multi-SIM

RED clients can now share data with up to six other people who are on select Vodacom plans.

This can be done through the My Vodacom App and allows for up to 25GB of data sharing at one time.

You will be charged just R25 per month per linked account and will be allowed as many shares as you want.

If you have a RED Core or VIP plan, you can also choose to link up to four more data SIMs to your primary RED contract.

These SIMs can be used in any smartphone, tablet, or laptop – and makes it easy to manage the usage of several devices or users at once.

The value does not stop there – Vodacom is throwing in a free 6-month subscription to Amazon Prime Video for all VIP clients, while VIP 100GB clients will get access to the impressive “Hey Iris” personal assistant app, too.

Lifestyle rewards

RED clients receive a number of great benefits beyond Vodacom RED’s extensive mobile services.

This is thanks to Vodacom partnering with a variety of popular brands and businesses to offer extra value to its RED users.

For example – RED VIP customers qualify for a free R100 voucher every month, as well as a 3-month subscription, to Sweat 1000 – a fitness service that offers 1-hour dynamic, action-packed classes.

RED VIP customers will also receive a 25% discount on their first three UCOOK meal kits ordered online, providing restaurant-quality frozen meal kits to their doorstep.

If you need cleaning services, SweepSouth makes it easy to book a professional cleaner for your home, and you will receive R150 off your first booking on this popular app.

With travel beginning to open up, RED Flexi, Core, and VIP clients also qualify for the following travel discounts:

Up to 50% off international flights and accommodation.

Up to 20% off domestic flights.

Up to 10% off bus travel.

Win with Vodacom and J’Something

Vodacom is so excited about its RED revamp that it is running a competition that gives you the opportunity to win even more.

20 lucky people stand the chance to win a virtual cook-off with top South African musician J’Something, as well as 10GB of data.

All you have to do is answer the question on this webpage.

Click here to learn more about Vodacom’s revamped RED products.