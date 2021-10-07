Acronis was the first company to implement completely integrated cyber protection to protect all data, applications, and systems.

Cyber protection requires researching and monitoring threats to address the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security challenges of the modern digital world.

As part of this strategy, Acronis established a global network of Cyber Protection Operations Centres (CPOCs) to monitor and research cyberthreats 24/7.

Based on examining attack and threat data collected by the company’s global network of CPOCs and using malware data collected from more than 250,000 unique endpoints around the world, the Acronis Cyberthreats Report: Mid-year 2021 reveals trends in cyberattacks on endpoints detected between January and June 2021.

The full report provides:

in-depth insights into the top security/threat trends the CPOCs observed during the first half of 2021;

a review of malware families and related statistics;

a deep dive into ransomware’s most dangerous groups;

the vulnerabilities that contribute to successful attacks; and

Acronis’ security recommendations for the remainder of 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download Acronis cyberthreats mid-year report