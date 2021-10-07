Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro – Available now

The Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro are now available in South Africa from the Huawei Store, Vodacom, and Takealot.

You can get the Active edition of the Huawei Watch 3 for only R7,299, and the Classic edition of the Watch 3 Pro for just R7,999.

Smartwatch features

The Huawei Watch 3 range is packed with many innovative features, such as HarmonyOS 2 which provides an interactive and all-inclusive smartwatch experience.

These features are enhanced by eSIM technology and support for MeeTime, allowing you to stay in contact with friends anywhere and at any time. You can also control calls on the smartwatch with Huawei’s built-in voice assistant or by using hand gestures.

Additionally, Huawei’s Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro are focused on helping you stay healthy with a variety of awesome health monitoring benefits.

These include a 6-in-1 LED paired with three photodiodes to track your heart rate, as well as a skin temperature detector that will raise an alarm if your body temperature falls outside of the acceptable range.

Another great built-in monitor is the oxygen saturation sensor, which notifies you if your blood oxygen levels are abnormal.

Premium design and performance

The Huawei Watch 3’s impressive range of features is powered by high-end hardware – including an innovative graphics rendering engine and a high-capacity battery.

The battery of the Huawei Watch 3 lasts up to 14 days with power-saving settings employed, while the Watch 3 Pro can last up to 21 days between charges.

Design was an equally important focus for Huawei when building the new device, and the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro feature a rotating crown with precision tactile feedback for a satisfying user experience.

You can use this crown to navigate your smartwatch accurately and efficiently, and it even lets you zoom in and out of images.

This crown encircles an ultra-vivid 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen display which offers over 1,000 watch face designs that can be downloaded from the Huawei Store.

Click here to get your Huawei Watch 3 or Watch 3 Pro now.

Specifications and images of the Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro are below.