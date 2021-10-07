Introducing Poly Studio – The all-in-one video conferencing device

Poly has launched its Studio video bar in South Africa, and you can book a demo now to try it out.

This all-in-one video conferencing device offers remarkable features that need to be experienced to be believed and is perfect for any modern workplace.

Superior video features

The Poly Studio features a 4K camera with a 120-degree field of view, letting users sit close to the camera and still be in the shot.

It also boasts a wealth of amazing technologies that make your video conferencing experience unbeatable – including image dewarping when sitting close to the camera.

Powerful AI technology embedded within the camera then automatically detects faces and determines who is speaking . The Poly Studio will zoom in on people as they talk, pan to new speakers, and even zoom out enough to show two people if they are talking between each other.

Presenter mode is another great feature that tracks a speaker as they walk around a room to make sure they are always in the centre of the picture.

This has been particularly useful in the education sector and is amazing in a meeting situation, too.

Amazing audio

The Poly Studio offers two high-end audio features powered by six microphones.

The first is Noise Block AI, which is a market-defining technology that differentiates between human voices and unwanted sounds.

These unwanted noises will automatically be filtered out by the built-in Poly technology so that you can hear whoever is speaking without any distractions.

Acoustic fencing is the second impressive audio technology by Poly. It lets you create a virtual ‘fence’ in a meeting – with noise coming from outside this area automatically removed.

You will not be distracted by other employees walking along passages, or other meetings taking place in neighbouring conference rooms.

Great tools and support

Support is another strong point of the Poly Studio, as it is a certified Microsoft Teams and Zoom device.

You will therefore get software updates when these and other popular solutions add new features.

Poly also adds many new features of its own – such as the aforementioned Presenter Mode, which was launched last year.

All of the updates are available for free, while there is a support contract option that gives comprehensive service and support over a 3-year period.

If you have this contract and something were to go wrong with your Poly Studio, a replacement model will be delivered on the next business day.

The Poly Studio also comes with a hardware privacy shutter, a VESA mount, and a bracket that lets the device be mounted either under or on top of a screen.

As great as these amazing features sound, they’re even better in person – so contact Gavin O’Leary to book your Poly Studio demo today.

Click here to learn more about Poly Studio.