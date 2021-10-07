Build a new smartphone app for your business – the easy way

Codehesion makes it easy for South African companies to build a new smartphone app, with the option of outsourcing the full project or using their developers for in-house development.

Codehesion is South Africa’s premier mobile app developer with a track record of building world-class Android and iOS apps.

Their exceptional work was recently recognised at the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards, where they walked away with two awards.

What makes Codehesion stand out is not only the quality of their work but their ability to assist companies with the best way to build a new smartphone app.

Many companies know that they must get a mobile app to remain competitive, but they do not know where to start or how the process works.

Codehesion makes it easy for companies by taking care of everything – planning, design, building, and getting it listed on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

They will also guide companies on whether it is better to outsource the whole project or use Codehesion’s software engineers for in-house development.

After the app is completed, companies have the option to support the app themselves or use Codehesion on a retainer.

Should a company use its own development team to maintain the app, Codehesion provides complete training to support the transition. It also provides a fallback option to remove risk.

Free app consultation

To make it easy for companies to see what is needed to build a smartphone app, Codehesion offers South African businesses a free and easy consultation process.

This consultation process helps with planning the best route to develop the app and forecasting how much it is expected to cost.

Beyers encouraged companies who are looking for a new Android or iOS app to contact them via their website.

For a risk-free consultation – Contact Codehesion here.