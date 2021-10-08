RSAWEB, in partnership with Datadog, provides industry-leading application and infrastructure monitoring and analytics

RSAWEB recently partnered with Datadog as a South African Managed Service Provider.

Datadog has been recognised and positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the “Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring”, in a report published on the 9th of April, 2021.

As a Software-as-a-Service provider, offering an industry-leading monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, Datadog fits the RSAWEB DNA of being your technology partner.

This provides your team with real-time analytics and insights to be both pro-active in application monitoring and receiving advanced analytics logs and records, making maintenance operations easier.

Get full visibility of your application stack

Monitor, troubleshoot, and optimise application performance.

Trace requests, end-to-end, across distributed systems.

Track application performance with auto-generated service overviews.

Graph and alert on error rates or latency.

Instrument your code using open-source tracing libraries.

Click here to learn how to harness the power of APM data.

Get alerted to critical issues

Datadog notifies you of performance problems, whether they affect a single host or a massive cluster.

Receive alerts on any metric, for a single host or for an entire cluster.

Get notifications via e-mail, PagerDuty, Slack, and other channels.

Build complex alerting logic using multiple trigger conditions.

Mute all alerts with 1 click during upgrades and maintenance.

Click here to learn more about how Datadog keeps you in control of system performance.

RSAWEB – A Datadog Managed Service provider

RSAWEB provides Supported or Managed Datadog services, recently integrating Datadog into their business systems – immediately noticing the positive impact on performance, production and the depth of management benefits.

With turn-key integrations, Datadog seamlessly aggregates metrics and events across the full DevOps stack and this is in part why Datadog is the platform of choice for the likes of Samsung, Deloitte, Shell, and Lenovo.

Join the free webinar & learn how RSAWEB and Datadog can add value to your business

On the 13th of October at 12:00 SAST, join RSAWEB and Datadog for a free webinar where they will provide you with an overview of the Datadog product suite, and where you can hear first-hand the ease of which onboarding and integrations take place.