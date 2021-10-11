Eaton’s lithium-ion UPS provides secure, connected backup power in critical edge environments

Building on its leadership in delivering innovative capabilities in backup power solutions, global power management company, Eaton has launched the 9PX lithium-ion uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

The 9PX lithium-ion UPS provides longer battery life and a smaller footprint than valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) battery-powered UPS technology, making it ideal for distributed, “edge” environments and light industrial applications ranging from healthcare to education.

It’s longer battery life allows for a “set it and forget it” approach that requires little on-site support from IT, data center professionals or maintenance personnel.

“Digital transformation is reshaping work across industries and more companies now rely on distributed IT infrastructure to bring data closer to end users,” said Jaco du Plooy, Product Manager at Eaton South Africa.

“As this happens, the need for reliable backup power has never been more critical. Our 9PX lithium-ion UPS continues Eaton’s commitment to building lithium-ion capabilities into UPS solutions, enabling greater business continuity and always-on power in environments with limited on-site IT support.”

The 9PX lithium-ion UPS offers seamless integration for virtual-machine-centric management and disaster preparedness in the event of outages.

It has a life expectancy of eight to 10 years with increased reliability and a smaller footprint compared to VRLA-powered UPSes. Customers can purchase the UPS with Eaton’s Gigabit Network Card (Network-M2), enabling secure, connected capabilities and compatibility with Eaton’s remote monitoring service for real-time power monitoring and management.

About Eaton

Eaton’s electrical business is a global leader with expertise in power distribution and circuit protection; power quality, back-up power and energy storage; control and automation; life safety and security; structural solutions; solutions for harsh and hazardous environments; and engineering services.

Eaton is positioned through its global solutions to answer customers’ most critical electrical power management challenges.

About Eaton in Africa

Eaton has been in Africa since 1927 with offices in South Africa, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Morocco and Nigeria, with 200k ft².of manufacturing space located in South Africa and Morocco.

A certified BBBEE Level 1 contributor in South Africa, Eaton offers a broad portfolio supplemented by “made for Africa” products and solutions.

Eaton has over 700 employees and numerous distributors across the region, allowing us the opportunity to help our customers grow and provide sustainable economic benefits to the communities in which we operate. For more information visit www.eaton.com.