Lalela – Premium energy products to keep your workforce powered up

Load-shedding and load reduction are major problems in South Africa that show no sign of slowing down.

With organisations transitioning to remote and hybrid working strategies, it is crucial that employees have power solutions that offer resilience.

Alternative power sources are not only for load-shedding and load reduction, though, as your employees may need to work on the go.

Gidon Kruger and Nieshell Watson have therefore built Lalela, a proudly South African brand that is 51% black female owned, that supplies premium power solutions for South African businesses’ and employees’ needs.

Laptop power bank

Lalela’s power products span three main categories, the first of which is its Laptop Powerbank range.

Lalela’s laptop power banks are ideal to keep your laptop running during load-shedding, load reduction, and while you are on-the-go.

The GW17500 offers capacity of 64,750mWh and provides about 2.5 hours of battery life to your laptop, while the GW22400 offers 82,880mWh and 3 hours battery life.

Both laptop power banks come with 12 different laptop connectors and use a high-quality Lithium-ion battery.

A premium GW50000 option then offers 6.5 hours of battery life, and can charge up to four devices simultaneously.

Lalela inverter trolley

Lalela offers a comprehensive “inverter trolley” system that can power your entire home office, and comprises both an inverter and a battery.

The GW1200 provides up to 20 hours battery life if you are powering a laptop, or up to 6 hours for a desktop and a monitor, while the GW2400 offers 40 hours and 12 hours, respectively.

This system can also power your, TV, Wi-Fi router, tablet, and smartphone.

Wi-Fi UPS

The LAL-12B offers a capacity of 48,840mWh.

It supports three different output voltage levels – 5V, 9V, and 12V – and comes with multiple router adapters for various router types.

Importantly, these different output voltages let you power your router and your fibre terminal at the same time.

The LAL-12B provides approximately 8 hours of power for one device or 4 hours for two devices, whilst the smaller device – LAL-R1800 offers 5 hours and 2.5 hours, respectively.

If you are a reseller that is interested in making Lalela part of your product range, you can work through local distributors Pinnacle and Tarsus.

“We are excited to bring Lalela’s amazing products to South Africans across the country,” said Pinnacle brand director Phillip Thompson.

“Tarsus Distribution welcomes Lalela, as this product offering fills a niche space in our market for home Wi-Fi and mobile power bank offerings our customers can trust,” said Tarsus Business Unit Manager Diana Hughes.