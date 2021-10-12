What’s Next – Aruba’s Pieter Engelbrecht talks about Aruba Instant-On

Pieter Engelbrecht is the Aruba Mesa Distribution Manager and has been involved in the ICT industry for over 15 years.

He has previously worked in roles such as Sales Specialist at HPE and Product Manager at Tarsus, and it is this experience that has equipped to succeed in his current position.

Engelbrecht is passionate about technology as a key driver for business growth, and he is excited to take Aruba to new heights.

In this What’s Next episode, Engelbrecht discusses the history and purpose of Aruba and its long-standing relationship with Axiz, highlighting how the two companies complement each other.

He then talks about the need for an end-to-end connectivity solution in the market, and explains how Aruba Instant-On was introduced to cater to both small businesses and employees working from home by offering enterprise-grade solutions to businesses and their remote workers.

Engelbrecht explains how simple Aruba Instant-On is to use and says this is because it is a cloud-based application that can even be managed from your smartphone.

He also discusses the value Aruba Instant-On brings to small businesses, including increased reliability and security.

Finally, Aki Anastasiou and Engelbrecht talk about Axiz’s relationship with Aruba Instant-On and how it brings value and support to the product through its expertise and infrastructure.

The full discussion with Aruba Mesa Distribution Manager Pieter Engelbrecht is embedded below, as well as a form to get in touch with Axiz Aruba.