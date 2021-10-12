Vodacom launches Remote Office solutions to support team efficiency and productivity

Since the start of the pandemic, businesses across sectors have had to navigate remote or hybrid work settings, with a scattered workforce needing to connect and collaborate online.

This trend is set to continue post-pandemic in an increasingly digitised business landscape.

As a result, companies have had to embrace digital transformation to remain productive and competitive.

A study by Accenture, titled “The Future of Work: Productive Anywhere”, found that 83% of employees prefer a hybrid work model in which they can work remotely between 25% and 75% of the time.

A Vodafone study on “future ready” businesses has also found that, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, “future ready” businesses are investing heavily in new solutions, from cloud storage to improve their cybersecurity systems to new software designed to support employees in working flexibly and remotely, not to mention hardware investment in devices like smartphones and tablets.

It is clear that digital solutions are not only essential in accelerating the efficiency and productivity of the remote workforce but are also crucial for ensuring stable connectivity to enable this.

This understanding was the impetus behind the creation of the Remote Office solution by Vodacom Business, which leverages next-generation, cloud-smart technology to deliver uninterrupted home-office networking for reliable, robust service delivery.

Remote Office is a fully managed, all-in-one, business-grade solution tailored for enterprises’ end-to-end digital business needs, from connectivity to security, through a single service provider.

This is a more streamlined, cost-effective way to securely connect, communicate and collaborate across devices and locations, with the support of an experienced, trusted service provider.

The solution offers sustained, stable, and secure connectivity that reduces network strain.

The services and applications required for remote working are easily deployed through Remote Office to get businesses up and running quickly.

The Remote Office solution features include:

Consistent business-grade internet access from a choice of connections, with smart traffic shaping ensuring quality network performance for business-critical applications.

An option to choose between three different solutions, including a Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) connection that provides improved network visibility and control of applications. This is fully scalable and configurable.

High-level security with next-generation firewall capabilities and secure remote access with multifactor authentications on cloud-based platforms. This ensures that employee home offices are protected against cyber threats.

Bandwidth and cloud-application monitoring, so businesses can focus on core operational tasks instead of tracking usage.

Turnkey project management on the installation and management of connectivity at remote locations.

Vodacom Business support, which is available seven days a week from 6am to 9:30pm.

The Remote Office solution can be activated in four easy steps with the help of a Vodacom Business account manager:

STEP 1: Choose a connectivity solution. Four connection choices are available, including Business Internet LTE, Business Internet Wireless, Business Internet Fibre and Fibre to the Home (FTTH).

STEP 2: Add an SD-WAN overlay, or Zscaler or Netscope.

STEP 3: Choose between two user- and data-centric security overlays: Zscaler Cloud Security, which enables private access for web and application security, or Netskope Security Cloud, a next-gen secure web gateway.

STEP 4: Choose optional value-added services. Vodacom Business can add a choice of top-range cloud and mobile applications, such as Microsoft Office 365, Norton Security, VoIP, and cloud back-up solutions.

Additionally, a business can choose to add Wi-Fi Extenders, devices and equipment (from laptops to routers and more), and Uninterrupted Power Supply Units to ensure connectivity in the event of power outages or network downtime.

Make key business moves remotely with Vodacom Business Remote Office. Contact your account manager or email: [email protected] to find out more.