VodaLend Business Cash Advance – Get the funds your business needs

Running a business is no easy feat. One needs all the help one can get to ensure success.

Through the VodaLend Business Cash Advance, we realised that “Further Together” means creating sustainable solutions to get our nation’s SMEs to their next level.

The VodaLend Business Cash Advance is a facility offered exclusively to VodaPay’s SMME partners.

These are enterprises that use various VodaPay Payment Gateways such as Max, E-Commerce Switch or the Chop-Chop QR code.

This Advance is designed to keep small businesses afloat throughout the month because we understand that sometimes you need financial support to get your business where you want it to be.

It’s a cash advance for all your business needs; paying suppliers, buying equipment, or even taking on new opportunities.

The best part is that you get to pay it back off a small percentage of every transaction not feeling the burden of a heavy monthly installment

We’ve streamlined the process making it so easy to qualify. A business owner will be required to have used one or more of VodaPay’s payment solutions for four months or longer and process a minimum of R3 000 p/m.

Log in to the merchant portal to confirm if they firstly qualify for the BCA loan then to view their specific offer.

Funding is granted based on your monthly turnover and, if approved, paid into your business account within minutes.

In addition to the quick funding for your business, another benefit of the VodaLend Business Cash Advance is flexible repayment plans based on the value of trade sales through VodaPay.

Let the VodaLend Business Cash Advance help your business get to where it needs to be.

Become a VodaPay merchant today, trade for 4 months or more and you too could qualify for the Advance that is paid back as you transact.

Further together, Vodacom