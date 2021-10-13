A Multi-Tasking Marvel – The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G takes productivity to the next level

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, the Samsung foldable device the world is talking about, is introducing new possibilities for mobile productivity.

It achieves this through its incredible game-changing form-factor.

Much more than just a phone; it’s a smartphone, tablet and PC all in one, designed to make multitasking easy and seamless at work, at home and everywhere in between.

Here are few reasons why you’ll really want the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G:

It enhances the platforms you currently use

Samsung worked together with Microsoft to create remarkable new ways to use the device for maximum productivity. This includes Microsoft Teams.

When unfolded, you can see a presentation in full-screen detail and the faces of your co-workers on the Teams call underneath. Also, you can pull up the Whiteboard and draw what you are explaining on the board with an S Pen*.

Microsoft Outlook has also been amplified. With Microsoft Outlook’s dual-pane mode for Galaxy devices, you can read a full email while previewing others on the side, just like on a desktop.

You can also open Excel, calculator and Spotify in tandem to listen to some music while reviewing business expenses

It’s versatile in every way

When the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is folded shut, it’s a smartphone, and when it’s open, the 7.6-inch display gives you plenty of landscape to work in up to three windows, while navigating more precisely with the S Pen.

With capabilities as varied as converting handwriting to text, translating between multiple languages and using Smart Select to grab images and extract text, the S Pen lets you make the most of your mobile work suite.

And when you need a full desktop computing experience, you can connect wirelessly to a monitor using Samsung DeX and pair a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.

Next-level camera

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G delivers an impressive camera system with some innovative new features.

Making full use of the 7.6-inch interior display, Capture View allows you to view your latest photos on the left panel as you frame your next shot on the right.

You can also activate the cover screen preview to let your subjects see themselves in real time as you snap away.

It is also equipped with a front-facing camera on the cover screen, as well as the nearly invisible under-display camera when you’re in tablet mode.

On the back of the device, you get a three-lens camera system including an ultra-wide angle lens so you can capture incredible shots of any subject.

Clearly, there is very little you won’t be able to do on this device.

*S Pen sold separately. Only Z Fold3 Main Screen has S-Pen capability. Compatible only with the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. All other S Pens or stylus pens not designed for Z Fold3 (including those by other manufacturers) may damage the screen.