Get to know VodaPay – The one app for anything and everything

There’s a huge amount of buzz around VodaPay – South Africa’s next great super app, but what is it and how will it bring convenience into your life?

Here are some Q&As to help you navigate the platform.

This is the start of a fabulous journey into a digital lifestyle of value and convenience – all from your mobile phone!

1. What makes VodaPay so convenient?

VodaPay is an all in one mobile lifestyle and e-commerce app, which opens up a world of convenience by allowing you to instantly send and receive money from friends and family, buy airtime, data, electricity, pay bills and shop exclusive deals from some of South Africa’s biggest brands.

2. How do I get it?

You simply download the free VodaPay app from Google Play Store and the Apple App store.

3. Why is VodaPay different?

VodaPay delivers a digital shopping, lifestyle and financial platform for both consumers and businesses. It is backed by Alipay technology that powers over 1.2 billion users and almost 80 million merchant partners, using state of the art technology including artificial intelligence (AI).

4. What are VodaPay Daily Deals?

Our daily deals are a great way to get more value for your money within the VodaPay App. Every day, VodaPay users get access to various deals and offers from partners on the app.

Offers are available for 24 hours from midnight until midnight the following day. Each VodaPay user can purchase one daily deal per day.

5. What if I don’t have a bank account?

No problem! VodaPay will keep your money safe and secure without the need of a bank account, so no need for any traditional banking paperwork of checks when joining.

6. Is it really so easy?

Absolutely, just by signing up for VodaPay, you qualify for the entry level mobile wallet. Use the money in your mobile wallet, which you can load by receiving funds to pay for airtime, data and bill payments and you can manage everything from one place.

7. What are the utilities scan and pay?

The incredible utilities feature allows you to scan to pay everything from utility bills, DSTV, PO Box payments, traffic fines and a lot more! VodaPay has partnered with EasyPay so you can also buy prepaid electricity and prepaid airtime.

8. Is it safe?

Completely – The app uses the latest face scanning tech recognition and your details are stored in a highly secure environment vault which is continuously audited.

Now that you know how simple, safe and convenient VodaPay is, check out more exclusive value-adds such as discounts and daily deals within the super app digital mall.

Download VodaPay from your app store today to see what all the buzz and excitement is about.

Like it? VodaPay it!