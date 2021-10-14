Frogfoot pilots Frogfoot air to bring affordable internet access across its fibre network

Frogfoot Networks, a licensed open-access infrastructure provider, has announced that it is piloting Frogfoot air, a WiFi-only fibre solution through which Internet Services Providers (ISPs) can offer affordable connectivity to users living in select areas.

If successful, Frogfoot is looking to expand the concept across its entire network countrywide.

“The launch of this pilot in select areas already covered by our fibre network will see ISPs being able to offer their users more affordable internet access through the newly introduced 20/2Mbps and 10/1Mbps products,” says Shane Chorley, Head of Sales and Marketing at Frogfoot.

“We believe that this product can increase fibre penetration in our coverage areas as it addresses a price-sensitive market that is currently not being serviced.”

“In total, nearly 40 000 homes fall within the network coverage area that is eligible for Frogfoot air.”

“Depending on the success of the pilot, we will look to roll this out across our fibre network,” says Chorley.

Areas covered by Frogfoot air include:

Frogfoot Region Areas Eastern Cape Despatch King William’s Town Uitenhage Gauteng North Waverley Limpopo Polokwane Tzaneen Southern Cape Oudtshoorn Western Cape Franschhoek Idas Valley Swellendam Caledon Kwa-Zulu Natal Scottsville

Frogfoot is further reducing costs for the end user by installing a Frogfoot WiFi-enabled subscriber gateway, making it an easy to use wireless internet connection.

Traditionally, the equipment provided by Frogfoot and the ISP has been separate, but the fibre operator is now combining this into a single device enabling faster installation times.

By offering a standard service to the ISPs, Frogfoot offers the provider the flexibility to create their own packages.

This new offering allows users to have a quality fibre-based internet connection that provides them with a better, more cost-effective experience than mobile offerings that tend to be less stable, and feature reduced throughput during peak usage times.

Chorley concludes that this is not a restricted service, as end users will have the ability to upgrade to any of the current FTTH products.

