Huawei Nova 8i – These are the big improvements

The Huawei Nova 8i showcases premium hardware that takes the Nova range to new heights.

Its predecessor, the Nova 7i, offered awesome specs for great value and Huawei has managed to improve these features even further with the Nova 8i.

The Huawei Nova 8i particularly excels in the areas for which the Nova range has become famous – design and camera.

It is now available for only R6,999, so don’t miss out on this incredible offer.

Chic design

The Nova 8i boasts a 6.6-inch Huawei FullView display that is larger than that of its predecessor and takes the Nova range’s reputation for amazing screens to the next level.

This edgeless screen boasts a super-narrow 1.35mm bezel, while a superior 94.7% screen-to-body ratio enhances your viewing experience – made even more comfortable with its upgraded eye comfort technology.

This stunning display is housed within the Nova 8i’s gorgeous, ultra-thin, lightweight body, which also offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor to protect your personal data.

This design aligns with the Huawei Nova range’s focus on offering the best-looking smartphones in the industry, and the Nova 8i even comes in a variety of eye-catching colours so that you can pick the one that matches your personal style.

Powerful camera

Furthermore, Huawei has equipped the Nova 8i with a powerful 64MP AI quad camera that surpasses even the Nova 7i’s much-acclaimed 48MP camera array.

The Huawei Nova 8i’s high-res primary camera features a large sensor that draws in more light and captures crystal-clear images with up to 9,216 x 6,912 pixels.

The Nova 8i also offers a new HDR mode, as well as Wide Angle, Super Macro, and Aperture modes through its various lenses – allowing you to capture every detail in any scenario.

This impressive camera is housed within a unique Nebular design, which positions the different lenses in a perfectly circular form that is inspired by the rings of Saturn.

Between this sensational camera and the Nova 8i’s gorgeous design, it is clear that the Nova 8i builds upon the Nova range’s great reputation in these areas.

The specifications of the Nova 7i and the Nova 8i are compared below.