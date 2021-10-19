Awesome foldable Samsung smartphone specials from MTN Business

MTN Business is offering amazing deals on Samsung’s latest foldable 5G smartphones – the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
These smartphones offer premium performance in a form factor that is designed to improve your productivity, and are available from MTN Business on competitive packages.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is Samsung’s flagship foldable smartphone and offers premium performance in a stunning design.
It uses a 2,208 x 1,769 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a great viewing experience, while an extensive range of upgrades make it 80% more durable than its predecessor.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also runs the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chip and offers 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.
This provides incredible performance for all of your work tasks, and powers a total of five cameras that help you capture phenomenal photos.
You can get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from MTN Business for R1,419 per month on a Made for Business M 36-month contract.
You will receive 6.5GB anytime data and 400 all-network minutes, along with the new 5G smartphone.
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|Main: 7.6-inch 2,208 x 1,768 AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
Cover: 6.2-inch 2,268 x 832 AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Snapdragon 888 5G
|RAM
|12GB
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB
|Rear camera
|12MP + 12MP + 12MP
|Front camera
|10MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6e
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|4,400mAh
25W wired charging
10W wireless charging
4.5W reverse wireless charging
|Dimensions and weight
|Unfolded: 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4mm
Folded: 67.1 x 158.2 x 16.0mm
271g
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G folds similarly to a traditional flip phone – making it a great smartphone if you want style and function in equal measure.
It boasts several upgrades over its predecessor, too, including a cover display that is about four times larger than the Flip 2’s.
This cover screen also supports Samsung Pay, making it easy to transact without unfolding your phone, while the Z Flip 3’s 6.7-inch primary display supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother experience.
Like the Fold 3, the Flip 3 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chip, while there are a total of three camera lenses for taking great snapshots and selfies.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is now available on a Made for Business M package that costs R889 per month for 36 months.
It comes with 6.5GB data and 400 all-network minutes per month, which will keep you connected at all times.
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|Main: 6.7-inch 2,640 x 1,080 AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
Cover: 1.9-inch 260 x 512 AMOLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 888
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
|Rear camera
|12MP + 12MP
|Front camera
|10MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|3,300mAh
15W wired charging
10W wireless charging
4.5W reverse wireless charging
|Dimensions and weight
|Unfolded: 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9mm
Folded:
183g
Click here to view these MTN Business deals on Samsung’s foldable smartphones.