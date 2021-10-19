Presented by MTN Business

Awesome foldable Samsung smartphone specials from MTN Business

19 October 2021

MTN Business is offering amazing deals on Samsung’s latest foldable 5G smartphones – the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

These smartphones offer premium performance in a form factor that is designed to improve your productivity, and are available from MTN Business on competitive packages.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is Samsung’s flagship foldable smartphone and offers premium performance in a stunning design.

It uses a 2,208 x 1,769 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a great viewing experience, while an extensive range of upgrades make it 80% more durable than its predecessor.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also runs the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chip and offers 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

This provides incredible performance for all of your work tasks, and powers a total of five cameras that help you capture phenomenal photos.

You can get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from MTN Business for R1,419 per month on a Made for Business M 36-month contract.

You will receive 6.5GB anytime data and 400 all-network minutes, along with the new 5G smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
OS Android 11
Display Main: 7.6-inch 2,208 x 1,768 AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
Cover: 6.2-inch 2,268 x 832 AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor Snapdragon 888 5G
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB / 512GB
Rear camera 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front camera 10MP
Connectivity  Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6e
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Dual SIM Yes
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery and charging 4,400mAh
25W wired charging
10W wireless charging
4.5W reverse wireless charging
Dimensions and weight Unfolded: 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4mm
Folded: 67.1 x 158.2 x 16.0mm
271g

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G folds similarly to a traditional flip phone – making it a great smartphone if you want style and function in equal measure.

It boasts several upgrades over its predecessor, too, including a cover display that is about four times larger than the Flip 2’s.

This cover screen also supports Samsung Pay, making it easy to transact without unfolding your phone, while the Z Flip 3’s 6.7-inch primary display supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother experience.

Like the Fold 3, the Flip 3 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chip, while there are a total of three camera lenses for taking great snapshots and selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is now available on a Made for Business M package that costs R889 per month for 36 months.

It comes with 6.5GB data and 400 all-network minutes per month, which will keep you connected at all times.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
OS Android 11
Display Main: 6.7-inch 2,640 x 1,080 AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
Cover: 1.9-inch 260 x 512 AMOLED
Processor Snapdragon 888
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB / 256GB
Rear camera 12MP + 12MP
Front camera 10MP
Connectivity  Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Dual SIM Yes
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery and charging 3,300mAh
15W wired charging
10W wireless charging
4.5W reverse wireless charging
Dimensions and weight Unfolded: 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9mm
Folded:
183g

Click here to view these MTN Business deals on Samsung’s foldable smartphones.

Latest news

Partner Content

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Awesome foldable Samsung smartphone specials from MTN Business