Awesome foldable Samsung smartphone specials from MTN Business

MTN Business is offering amazing deals on Samsung’s latest foldable 5G smartphones – the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

These smartphones offer premium performance in a form factor that is designed to improve your productivity, and are available from MTN Business on competitive packages.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is Samsung’s flagship foldable smartphone and offers premium performance in a stunning design.

It uses a 2,208 x 1,769 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a great viewing experience, while an extensive range of upgrades make it 80% more durable than its predecessor.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also runs the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chip and offers 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

This provides incredible performance for all of your work tasks, and powers a total of five cameras that help you capture phenomenal photos.

You can get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from MTN Business for R1,419 per month on a Made for Business M 36-month contract.

You will receive 6.5GB anytime data and 400 all-network minutes, along with the new 5G smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G OS Android 11 Display Main: 7.6-inch 2,208 x 1,768 AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Cover: 6.2-inch 2,268 x 832 AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 888 5G RAM 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front camera 10MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6e Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 4,400mAh

25W wired charging

10W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging Dimensions and weight Unfolded: 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4mm

Folded: 67.1 x 158.2 x 16.0mm

271g

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G folds similarly to a traditional flip phone – making it a great smartphone if you want style and function in equal measure.

It boasts several upgrades over its predecessor, too, including a cover display that is about four times larger than the Flip 2’s.

This cover screen also supports Samsung Pay, making it easy to transact without unfolding your phone, while the Z Flip 3’s 6.7-inch primary display supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother experience.

Like the Fold 3, the Flip 3 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chip, while there are a total of three camera lenses for taking great snapshots and selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is now available on a Made for Business M package that costs R889 per month for 36 months.

It comes with 6.5GB data and 400 all-network minutes per month, which will keep you connected at all times.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G OS Android 11 Display Main: 6.7-inch 2,640 x 1,080 AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Cover: 1.9-inch 260 x 512 AMOLED Processor Snapdragon 888 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP Front camera 10MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 3,300mAh

15W wired charging

10W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging Dimensions and weight Unfolded: 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9mm

Folded:

183g

Click here to view these MTN Business deals on Samsung’s foldable smartphones.