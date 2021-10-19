Great deals on Hisense TVs from Hirsch’s

Hirsch’s is running amazing deals on Hisense TVs that give you access to premium viewing for less.

No matter what size you’re looking for and how much you’re willing to pay – Hirsch’s has a great deal that will suit your needs.

Hisense 55A6G UHD Smart TV – R9,999 (Save R1,000)

The Hisense 55A6G TV is a premium 55-inch TV that offers 4K picture quality for the clearest viewing experience.

Its 3,840 x 2,160 resolution offers over 8 million pixels, while the TV’s UHD AI Upscaler can enhance non-4K Content to achieve improved resolutions.

It also supports Bluetooth connectivity for your headphones or speakers. If you’d prefer to use the TV’s built-in speakers, you get the benefit of DTS Studio Sound – an advanced surround sound solution that provides an immersive experience.

This great Hisense TV is now available for under R10,000, making it an absolute bargain for what it offers.

Hisense 70A7100F 4K Smart TV – R13,999 (Save R4,800)

This 70-inch Hisense TV offers immense value given its price.

It supports a variety of valuable features and technologies – including HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Audio – for a premium viewing experience.

It’s 4K picture quality then let’s you watch all of your favourite shows and movies in amazing resolution.

To round out this premium experience, the Hisense 70A7100F runs Hisense’s VIDAA operating system, letting you access your favourite apps easily.

Hisense 65U8G ULED 4K Smart TV – R22,999 (Save R2,000)

The 65-inch Hisense U8G offers everything you could ask for in a TV.

It uses Quantum Dot technology to reproduce over a billion shades of colours on your display, while Hisense Full Array Local Dimming Pro uses hundreds of LED backlight zoning to create contrast between images.

1,000-NIT peak brightness will also improve the brightness of your image to redefine realism in a TV, while you get many other cool features like Game Mode Pro, integrated voice control, and the Hisense VIDAA U5.0 operating system.

Hisense 88L5VG Laser TV – R39,999.99

Topping out the Hisense TV range, Hirsch’s now sells the Hisense 88L5VG Laser TV.

This TV offers cutting-edge technologies which combine to provide the ultimate entertainment experience.

The L5VG has over 100,000 audio units built into its screen for integrated audio and visuals and a superior viewing experience. This sound is complemented by a 97% high fidelity ratio which provides faster conversion speeds and response times.

The L5VG’s pure laser source then provides high-quality pictures that have optimal levels of brightness thanks to the implementation of low blue light.

This ultra-short-throw laser source is easy to fit into your living area and the display is just 2.9cm thick – making it the perfect TV for almost any room.

