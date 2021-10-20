Everything you need to know about AirFibre

As fixed connections to the internet become more a need than a want, the demand for fibre (or fibre-like services) has grown.

South Africa is no exception to this, though a lack of infrastructure and high price points make it tough to cater to the average South African seeking an unlimited connection.

Supersonic, a leading fibre and home broadband service provider that is powered by MTN, has introduced a new, innovative product to cater to consumers currently unable to benefit from fibre – Supersonic AirFibre.

What is AirFibre?

If you’re here to find out if AirFibre is real, you’ll be pleased to learn that it is.

AirFibre utilises existing infrastructure to offer an enhanced experience to consumers. By retrofitting existing MTN cell towers with innovative technology, Supersonic brings a new, fibre-like service to consumers that addresses two of fibre’s main stumbling blocks at fibre-competitive prices.

Coverage

Coverage is a sore point for most fibre providers. The infrastructure that powers fibre is rolling out quickly, though not anywhere near demand. Airfibre addresses this, particularly in rural and low-income areas, which are currently underserviced.

Pricing

The price of fibre is another sore point, this time more so for the consumer than the service provider. AirFibre competes with unlimited fibre in both speed and price, undercutting even the most affordable ISPs available by almost 30% in some cases.

Is it here yet?

The first of many cell towers were fitted with AirFibre technology in May 2021 and installations continue to rollout countrywide.

Currently, customers in Silverton, Mamelodi, Midrand, Woodmead, Sunninghill, Roodepoort, Fairlands, Randpark, and Soweto can sign up to receive AirFibre.

This coverage area is expanding daily, with planned (and some completed) installations taking place in Durban, Cape Town, larger Gqeberha, Rustenburg, larger East London, and Pietermaritzburg.

So, now we know what AirFibre is, where you can get it the only answer left is whether you’ll be signing up for it!

If you’re excited to get your hands on AirFibre or would like to know more about it, connect with us at supersonic.co.za.