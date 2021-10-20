HP ProBook x360 435 G8 – Become a reseller today

Businesses are in the market for premium laptops to equip their employees for the new way of working, and this is why your reseller business should stock HP ProBooks.

These laptops offer powerful AMD performance, comprehensive security, and a sleek design – all at competitive prices.

The HP ProBook x360 435 G8 is a great example of this and there is now stock available to resellers who are interested in offering this business laptop.

Ultimate security

HP’s ProBook x360 435 G8 leverages the market-defining AMD Zen 2 architecture to offers great security and impressive performance.

This security advantage comes from AMD’s Secure Processor (ASP), which functions as a hardware root of trust.

It seamlessly automates your system’s firmware and detects and isolates any errors or unexpected modifications.

AMD also works with OEMs and operating system providers to combine its hardware-based security excellence with their own security measures.

HP is one such OEM that works with AMD to provide this comprehensive level of security.

HP is known for its extensive suite of powerful security solutions and the x360 435 G8 leverages many of these features, including:

HP Sure Start – Self-healing BIOS that automatically recovers from attacks or corruption.

– Self-healing BIOS that automatically recovers from attacks or corruption. HP Sure Sense – Uses deep learning AI to provide protection against advanced malware.

– Uses deep learning AI to provide protection against advanced malware. HP Sure View – Makes the laptop display dark and unreadable when viewing from the side.

– Makes the laptop display dark and unreadable when viewing from the side. HP Privacy Camera – An integrated physical shutter lets you block your built-in webcam from recording you without your knowledge.

Amazing performance

The HP ProBook x360 435 G8 laptop combines this impressive security with great functionality for a comprehensive user experience.

It comes with up to 32GB RAM, a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 5th-generation AMD Ryzen processor to make sure employees can perform all their tasks with ease.

Additionally, this ProBook can be used in four different modes that make it easy to create, present, and collaborate in different ways – depending on the situation. This is thanks to a versatile 360-degree design that offers amazing mobility.

Become a reseller

If you are an ICT reseller, you should add the HP ProBook x360 435 G8 to your catalogue today.

Your business customers will love the security features, performance, and versatile form factor of this laptop.

Further great news is there is now stock of the HP ProBook x360 435 G8 for South African resellers.