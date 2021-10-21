Simple, all-in-one cybersecurity for resellers

Become a reseller of Avast Business award-winning cybersecurity solutions to benefit from access to cutting-edge technology. Their cybersecurity solutions are easy to install and use, yet still provide that comprehensive defence that businesses are looking for.

Their next-gen layered endpoint protection is backed by world-class customer support, enabling businesses to defend what they’ve worked hard for.

This gives them the protection they need and the confidence they deserve to build their operations in the cloud, helping you boost your revenue and strengthen your brand.

Avast Business offers easy-to-deploy digital security solutions for the modern workplace, and is a perfect fit for businesses of all sizes.

Avast Business takes on businesses’ biggest security challenges, reduces costs, and streamlines defences with its enterprise-grade technology that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning for threat detection and prevention.

These innovative cybersecurity solutions also safeguard data, identity, privacy, and digital connections, through a variety of top-ranked digital security products designed for business computers.

The range of Avast Business security products covers:

Small office protection for 1-10 devices

Endpoint protection for small businesses with 11-100 devices

All-in-one protection for SMBs with 101+ devices

Advanced all-in-one protection for channel partners

Click here to learn how to become an Avast Business reseller with Avert ITD.

Avast Business is the only provider of network security and 100% cloud-based, layered endpoint protection that is managed from a single, integrated platform.

It has over 435 million users and employs over 30 years of experience and innovation to protect its clients.

Using AI, machine learning, and human ingenuity, Avast blocks an average of over 1.5 billion cyberattacks, 33 million phishing attacks, 3 million unique phishing URLs, and 4 million ransomware attacks every month.

Avast is also a member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware, No More Ransom, and the Internet Watch Foundation – and its products are certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, and SE Labs.

Partner with Avert IT Distribution

AvertITD, a dedicated software and security appliance distributor, was founded in 2004.

Always committed to providing quality solutions through a focused approach to support and technical knowledge, AvertITD is an official and longstanding key distributor of the Avast cybersecurity SMB portfolio in Africa.

Their partner program is tailored to support partner’s needs, providing them with training, certification programs and dedicated support that enables them to remain competitive and grow their businesses.

To become an AvertITD partner, you can register by completing the Partner Application form.

Alternatively, contact Avert ITD or call:

+27 (0)10 007 4430 – Johannesburg

+27 (0)21 007 2655 – Cape Town